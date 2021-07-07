'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

Cathay Pacific is introducing a new travel lifestyle brand known simply as 'Cathay' as the company 'moves beyond' being a pure airline service.

'Cathay' will integrate rewards and loyalty services with new partnership offerings and curated experiences for dining, shopping, wellness, hotel stays and flights on a new platform with the tagline 'Elevate Your Life'. Its first new offer will be a new Cathay co-branded credit card soon to be launched in Hong Kong.

The new brand will bring together Cathay Pacific, Marco Polo Club and Asia Miles to simplify the way customers earn status and use miles. This refreshed customer relationship programme is set to be rolled out in the first half of 2022.

Initially, the new 'Cathay' brand will only be available in Hong Kong, but the aim is to expand it to other markets over time. Importantly, Cathay Pacific will remain the name of the airline globally.

“It's all part of 'Move Beyond'—a vision for leadership, innovation and service excellence," said Edward Bell, general manager of Brand, Insights, Marketing at Cathay Pacific. "Travel meets the everyday. The new 'Cathay' brand brings travel thinking and inspiration closer, into our everyday life.”

'Elevate Your Life' campaign

To mark the launch, the Cathay team at Publicis Groupe Hong Kong has developed a new campaign with out-of-home visuals and a film visualising Cathay's many rewards.

In it, the protagonist finds herself elevated in a 'magical world' where she is literally elevated, floating through a lush vegetable garden, a sea of dresses, a fitness galaxy with giant sports balls and a space filled with hotel chairs, encapsulating the various experiences provided through the new 'Cathay’.



Natalie Lam, chief creative officer for APAC and MEA at Publicis Groupe, said: “Hong Kong is a city

full of premium lifestyle brands, we need a film that sets Cathay apart from the usual glitzy yet

identical competition. Taking inspiration from Cathay’s heritage of service and attention to details,

we want to take the viewer out of the expected reality, by injecting magical twists into everyday

moments, and bring them into an immersive, fluid journey of visual wonder.”

CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Natalie Lam

Group Creative Director: Christopher Lee

Associate Creative Director: Jackie Wong

Senior Copywriter: Jay Lee, Zee Yeo

Senior Art Director: Anastasia Simone

Agency Producer: Annie Tong, Pelie Kwok

Account Management: Victor Lam, Jessica Lim, Javy Leung

Production Company: NZ Valley Production