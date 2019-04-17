brazil

Accenture Interactive to buy Brazilian CX provider Experity
Experity will help scale Accenture's market capabilities in customer experience and commerce.

“My question for the industry’s men: ‘Hey, when are you going to realise? It’s time.’”
Apr 17, 2019
Olivia Parker

Gabriela Guerra successfully campaigned against discrimination in Brazil's 'Young Lions' competition. Here the 2019 Cannes 'See It Be It' finalist shares her thoughts on equality (lacking), the overwork epidemic and the creative benefits of living in her new home, Singapore.

Black cats are not unlucky, and this campaign proves it
Apr 28, 2017
Ad Nut

Brazil-based NGO and Leo Burnett Tailor Made entered a black cat in a bunch of contests to disprove a superstition that stops people from adopting such felines.

Let them feel it: A Rio strategist’s view on effective Olympics sponsorship
Nov 4, 2016
David Blecken

Tokyo 2020: Sports fans don’t want to hear sponsors’ messages, but are open to experiencing what those brands are about.

Behind the scenes: Adidas‬' World Cup 'war room' in China
Jul 30, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - How does a major brand run a real-time social-media effort tied to a huge sporting event? VML IM2.0 provides a look inside the Shanghai ‘war room’ that it claims won Adidas a social-media payoff three times greater than Nike during the 2014 World Cup.

Weibo World Cup: Real-time branding 'goal' of the day
Jul 13, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

On Weibo during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, brands are responsible for their own social-media scores, and Chinese netizens need only enjoy (or disprove of) the brands' reactions to the daily matches. Campaign Asia-Pacific will keep our eyes online and pick out examples of brands that stand out for being quick on their feet, until the final game on 13 July.

