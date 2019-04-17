brazil
Accenture Interactive to buy Brazilian CX provider Experity
Experity will help scale Accenture's market capabilities in customer experience and commerce.
“My question for the industry’s men: ‘Hey, when are you going to realise? It’s time.’”
Gabriela Guerra successfully campaigned against discrimination in Brazil's 'Young Lions' competition. Here the 2019 Cannes 'See It Be It' finalist shares her thoughts on equality (lacking), the overwork epidemic and the creative benefits of living in her new home, Singapore.
Black cats are not unlucky, and this campaign proves it
Brazil-based NGO and Leo Burnett Tailor Made entered a black cat in a bunch of contests to disprove a superstition that stops people from adopting such felines.
Let them feel it: A Rio strategist’s view on effective Olympics sponsorship
Tokyo 2020: Sports fans don’t want to hear sponsors’ messages, but are open to experiencing what those brands are about.
Behind the scenes: Adidas' World Cup 'war room' in China
SHANGHAI - How does a major brand run a real-time social-media effort tied to a huge sporting event? VML IM2.0 provides a look inside the Shanghai ‘war room’ that it claims won Adidas a social-media payoff three times greater than Nike during the 2014 World Cup.
Weibo World Cup: Real-time branding 'goal' of the day
On Weibo during the 2014 FIFA World Cup, brands are responsible for their own social-media scores, and Chinese netizens need only enjoy (or disprove of) the brands' reactions to the daily matches. Campaign Asia-Pacific will keep our eyes online and pick out examples of brands that stand out for being quick on their feet, until the final game on 13 July.
