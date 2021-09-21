Accenture Interactive to buy Brazilian CX provider Experity

Accenture plans to acquire Experity, a provider of cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions in Brazil.

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Experity’s team of approximately 420 people will join Accenture Interactive in Brazil.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Sao Paulo, Experity helps businesses to improve their customer experience by leveraging its relationships with ecosystem partners including Adobe, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP and Microsoft. It offers consulting, implementation, support and other related services for cloud-based platforms.

Cristiano Dencker, Accenture Interactive lead for Latin America, said Experity will "solidify and scale our market capabilities in driving experience-led transformation".

Accelerated by the pandemic, Brazil’s ecommerce spending has reached historic levels—nearly $10 billion in the first six months of the year—pushing brands to hasten their ecommerce investments.

Daniel Huallem, one of the founders of Experity, said joining forces with Accenture Interactive "will give us a wider canvas to deliver the transformation that our customers have come to expect...Consumers across all industries expect personalised and frictionless digital experiences."