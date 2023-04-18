Australian agency forms joint venture to expand into UK

The partnership between the two comms agencies will help UK-based tech companies to expand into Australia, and their Australian counterparts to expand into the UK, Europe and the US.

LaunchLink Communications and Brazil will share market data and insights, host webinars and offer a job-swap programme to promote technology collaboration. Together, the agencies will support tech companies and start-ups entering international markets.

The agencies serve the technology, business and emerging industries with strategic consultation, market research, public relations, social media, brand insight, sponsorship and advertising.

Brazil’s chief executive, Joshua Van Raalte said: “There is a clear strategic fit between LaunchLink and Brazil. For one, both agencies cover multiple sectors across consumer and business-to-business accounts, and the wider offering of social and digital services is also a major bonus for our UK and European-based clients.”

Over the past two years, the comms agencies have been involved in the development of the technology business Employment Hero, which reportedly has a value of more than $1bn.

Laura Blue, co-founder of LaunchLink Communications, said: “Having worked closely and very successfully with Brazil to build the Employment Hero brand, we believe this is the perfect time to formalise our working relationship.

“The opportunities for Australian brands in a growing European market are vast, and we look forward to working with Brazil to help our clients find their voice in Europe.”

Specialising in creative campaigns, LaunchLink’s international clients span 16 cities and locations, including New York, Tel Aviv, London, Berlin, Singapore, Silicon Valley and Sydney.

Meanwhile Brazil, with its offices in London, Doha, New York and Boston, develops campaigns across public relations, social media and digital.