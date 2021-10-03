Digital News
Alison Weissbrot
13 hours ago

You & Mr Jones acquires data company DP6 in Brazil

DP6 will work closely with 55, another marketing data and technology company owned by You & Mr Jones that operates out of Europe, North America and Asia.

The DP6 team.
You & Mr Jones on Friday said it has acquired DP6, a Brazil-based marketing data and technology services company. 

DP6, which works with clients including Carrefour, CNN and Whirlpool, scales You & Mr Jones data capabilities in Latin America and globally. DP6 will work closely with 55, another marketing data and technology company owned by You & Mr Jones that operates out of Europe, North America and Asia.

You & Mr Jones founder and CEO David Jones described DP6 as a “brilliant data company in a geographically strategic and important market,” making the acquisition a “no-brainer.”

“Brazil is one of the world's biggest marketing and advertising markets, and a big market for us,” he added. 

DP6 helps clients collect, harmonize and activate data for marketing purposes, from building CRM databases, data lakes and warehouses, to doing measurement and analytics. The company is a big Google partner and also works closely with Oracle, Adobe and other large marketing cloud providers. 

Like 55, DP6 doesn’t buy media, but often advises on media strategy and measurement. “They police the agency's media buy, but don't actually buy media themselves,” Jones said.

DP6 will work closely with 55 to extend regional relationships with clients into global remits. While there are a lot of sophisticated marketing data and analytics companies in local markets, few have the scale to operate globally, Jones said. 

“The world's biggest brands are increasingly looking to do this on a global level,” he said. “You either work with someone big and global but not that cutting-edge, or you work with brilliantly smart, cutting-edge players who can't do it globally.”

Latin American and Brazil in particular are big focus areas for You & Mr Jones, which spent its first five years scaling in North America, Asia and Europe, and now is setting its sights on new markets.  

The “brandtech” company landed a $260 million investment in January, which it has put toward launching a media division led by former Mindshare global CEO Nick Emery. Digital media will be a focus for future acquisitions, as well content, data and e-commerce, a new focus area led by Amazon’s former head of agency partnerships Virginie Douin. 

Jones said You & Mr Jones has grown more than 50% organically in the past year to reach “multiple hundreds of millions dollars of revenue,” but did not break out figures. 

