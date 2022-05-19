Digital News
Jessica Heygate
8 hours ago

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival

In an exclusive interview, Dogstudio explains why it selected Dept over other suitors, and the agency group provides insight into its acquisition strategy.

Dogstudio built virtual festival Tomorrowland Around The World.
Dogstudio built virtual festival Tomorrowland Around The World.

Dept has acquired digital creative firm Dogstudio as the agency group seeks to grow its capabilities in experiential design and Web3.

Dogstudio is known for creating virtual events including Tomorrowland’s virtual festival and Expo 2020 Dubai. Founded in Belgium in 2006, the COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for growth as the agency established itself in the digital event space.

It claims to have brought in $10.2 million in revenue in 2021 — double that of the prior year. And while physical events are slowly returning across the world, Dogstudio is seeing sustained demand for digital experiences that act as permanent content hubs for events.

It also pivoted into Web3 and metaverse projects, an area in which it is seeing a “crazy” amount of enquiries from clients, managing partner and chief revenue officer Nicolas Moies-Delval told Campaign US. This aligns with Dept’s focus on growing its Web3 capabilities, after it launched a dedicated metaverse practice in March.

Dogstudio is projected to post $12.5 million in revenue in 2022. It has 35 employees and offices in Belgium, the U.S., Mexico and The Netherlands. The studio has picked up several awards for its work, including 5 Webbys, 47 Awwwards and 41 FWAs.

The agency has received “numerous [expressions] of interest from various companies over the years”, according to partner and CEO/CCO Henry Daubrez. Dept felt like the right culture fit, he said.

“In the past the culture wasn't right for us because we felt like we [would be] joining a machine. The main reason we considered Dept is because we met people who were really human,” he said in an interview with Campaign.

The timing was right too, he said, as the agency felt it was “growing outside of the limits of what we knew”.

“We were born a local company and became more and more international. Growing showed us there was a lot we didn't know yet that we could learn from others. We are in a phase where we're ready to join more like-minded people,” he said.

Dogstudio sees the sale as an opportunity to “supercharge our business and feel more relevant,” Moies-Delval said. It already has a project in the pipeline on which it is collaborating with other Dept agencies. “From a financial standpoint, it's great, because it's generating a lot of opportunities between ourselves and the other teams,” Moies-Delval said.

For Dept, Dogstudio adds “top notch” expertise in digital customer experience, as well as two countries where the group didn’t have a footprint: Belgium and Mexico.

Dept CEO Dimi Albers said: “It's been a conscious decision for us to look for teams who sit in the heart of the digital customer experience. If you look at the past 18 months, with the addition of Basic and Hello Monday, it's very strategically thinking about how we deliver the absolute top quality of experiences that are being created in the industry.”

Dept and Dogstudio worked together before on projects such as an illustrated 3D experience forDe Bijenkorf.

Dogstudio will continue to operate under the leadership of Daubrez and Moies-Delval. Dept does not fully integrate acquisitions immediately, but focuses on where it makes strategic sense for clients.

“When it's valuable for clients and for people, then we integrate stuff. For the rest we don't because they have a unique culture, their business has grown enormously and it's also making a nice buck, so why would we change anything?” Albers said.

The companies did not share terms of the acquisition, but the deal was majority cash with a portion of shares rolled into the holding company, which Albers explained is “to make sure we're all invested in the future we have together.”

It is a similar deal structure to S4 Capital, but Albers said the share rollover is “significantly lower” than S4 Capital’s 50%, because “that’s basically an earnout.”

“We approach it differently. The entrepreneurs get a significantly bigger part in cash, which we think is fair, because they've worked damn hard for it. And they are here because they want to be here, not because they have to be here,” he explained.

Dogstudio is the 30th acquisition Dept has made in six years, and Albers claims it retained 85% of the founders who joined the business.

Dept is now eyeing acquisitions in APAC and LATAM.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group took out a major stake in Dept in 2019.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

5 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Dept acquires Raybeam, expands US data chops
Advertising
Jan 14, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Dept acquires Raybeam, expands US data chops

Dept acquires digital shop Feed to tap into personalised creative content boom
Advertising
Dec 16, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Dept acquires digital shop Feed to tap into ...

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman
Advertising
Apr 8, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman

‘Challenger’ agency group Dept recruits M&C Saatchi CFO Mickey Kalifa
Advertising
Jan 20, 2022
Gideon Spanier

‘Challenger’ agency group Dept recruits M&C Saatchi ...

Just Published

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global chief diversity, social impact officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ewan Larkin

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global ...

Martin will lead strategy on all diversity-related matters and expand the company’s equity and inclusion practices.

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space with its latest ad product
Marketing
8 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space ...

Advertisers can crowdsource ‘authentic’ content that won’t feel like an ad.

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global head of inclusive design
News
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global ...

The agency is doubling down on inclusive design as clients look to create more accessible solutions for consumers.

Dentsu turns to Australia to find its new UK & Ireland chief executive
Advertising
8 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Dentsu turns to Australia to find its new UK & ...

Angela Tangas will start in September 2022.