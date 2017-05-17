acquires

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate

This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.

Major growth the driver behind WE’s APAC expansion
May 17, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Major growth the driver behind WE’s APAC expansion

The recent acquisitions of Red Bridge Communications and Watatawa are key steps in a wider plan for WE Communications to aggressively grow its APAC footprint.

Accenture buys The Monkeys
May 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Accenture buys The Monkeys

Acquisition of the Australian agency yet another signal that consultancies are bolstering their creative credentials.

Teneo Holdings acquires Ryan Communication
May 5, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Teneo Holdings acquires Ryan Communication

Purchase of PR agency represents significant expansion of Teneo’s Asia footprint.

MSLGroup rebrands Arc PR in Thailand
Dec 7, 2016
Faaez Samadi

MSLGroup rebrands Arc PR in Thailand

The move is the latest in MSLGroup’s rapid expansion into Southeast Asia.

SPRG acquires AsiaNet Communications
Jul 11, 2016
Faaez Samadi

SPRG acquires AsiaNet Communications

Independent PR firm brings specialist public affairs agency into its organisation.

