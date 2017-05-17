acquires
Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.
Major growth the driver behind WE’s APAC expansion
The recent acquisitions of Red Bridge Communications and Watatawa are key steps in a wider plan for WE Communications to aggressively grow its APAC footprint.
Accenture buys The Monkeys
Acquisition of the Australian agency yet another signal that consultancies are bolstering their creative credentials.
Teneo Holdings acquires Ryan Communication
Purchase of PR agency represents significant expansion of Teneo’s Asia footprint.
MSLGroup rebrands Arc PR in Thailand
The move is the latest in MSLGroup’s rapid expansion into Southeast Asia.
SPRG acquires AsiaNet Communications
Independent PR firm brings specialist public affairs agency into its organisation.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins