ADK acquires India-based Rage Communications

Tokyo-headquartered network ADK has acquired a majority stake in Rage Communications, an India-based independent agency that specialises in digital experience design and ecommerce.

The deal will combine both firms' capabilities in digital marketing, web design and development, analytics, data-driven insights and content.

Headquartered in Chennai, Rage is a digital agency that offers solutions across CX, CRM, UI/UX and performance marketing. Through its offices in India, Australia (Sydney) and Singapore, Rage provides services to the likes of AMP, Citibank, JLL and Mastercard. Rage has 195 people across these offices.

Rage will be rebranded as ADK Rage. Co-founder JRK Rao will continue as chief executive officer. Rao and co-founder Karthik Kumar remain as minority shareholders. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows ADK's October launch of its Integrated Performance Platform (IPP) for brands and agencies. IPP is designed to help advertisers centralise control of campaigns across multiple ad platforms at once.

"This partnership marks our milestone entry into the India and Australia markets—two of the fastest-growing digital markets in the APAC region,” said Yasuyuki Katagi, chief executive officer of ADK Global Operations. “With Rage, we will immediately gain traction at a brand-consultancy level, providing a strong starting point for the further growth in these key markets."