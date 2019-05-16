Jerry Clode

Why Jeff Bezos is wrong about market research
Marketing
May 16, 2019
Jerry Clode

Why Jeff Bezos is wrong about market research

A market researcher feels the Amazon founder’s comment that “market research doesn’t help” needs a response.

A storm in a coffee cup: Should Starbucks worry about Luckin in China?
Opinions
May 30, 2018
Jerry Clode

A storm in a coffee cup: Should Starbucks worry ...

The upstart in this 'blue versus green' battle for mug-share has interesting differentiators, from pricing to experience and a focus on the workplace, Jerry Clode argues.

How 'Me Too' will impact Chinese advertising
Marketing
Jan 10, 2018
Jerry Clode

How 'Me Too' will impact Chinese advertising

Resonance’s Jerry Clode asks whether we can expect the Me Too movement to have an effect in China.

A ladder or an escape route, what's your brand offering?
Analysis
Dec 20, 2017
Jerry Clode

A ladder or an escape route, what's your brand ...

In China, brands need to be either a source of escape or inspiration in consumers’ lives to stand a chance of a successful 2018, warn Resonance’s Jerry Clode and Michael Norris.

Brands need to roll with the rise of Chinese nationalism
Marketing
Aug 8, 2016
Jerry Clode

Brands need to roll with the rise of Chinese ...

Resonance China’s Jerry Clode explains the recent rise of nationalism in China, and how brands can deal with it.

The silent damage of a bad Chinese brand name
Marketing
Jul 12, 2016
Jerry Clode

The silent damage of a bad Chinese brand name

Resonance China’s Jerry Clode explains how a poorly-chosen Chinese brand name can cause "silent damage" to your brand over the long run.

