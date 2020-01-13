algorithm
The digitalisation of outdoor advertising
Data allows marketers to tease out previously unclear connections between different ‘nodes’ in a marketing ecosystem, in turn giving rise to new forms of marketing.
Cindy Yan Chan: the evolution of outdoor advertising in China
The CSO and CIO of Focus Media on the challenges facing outdoor media in China.
Performics CEO: intent is key to solving personalisation at scale
David Gould says performance is driving innovation, as his agency rolls out a new tool across Asia-Pacific.
Unruly releases tool to predict emotional impact of Japanese ads
TOKYO - Video ad tech company Unruly has launched a new tool to help Japanese advertisers predict the social potential of their video ads before they are released online.
Implications of Facebook algorithm tweaks
Have you noticed a drop in the reach of your Facebook posts? Here's why and what to do about it.
