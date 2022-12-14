The making of a ‘trashy’ bar

Meet The Recycled Bar in Sydney, a pop-up made exclusively from waste destined for landfill. To shed awareness on Australia’s waste problem as well as the potential use of collective waste, 1800 Tequila joined hands with DDB Sydney and Mango Communications to launch a two-day activation whose ticket sales will be donated to Clean Up Australia.
The bar—conceptualised by Scoundrel’s designer and artist James Dive—contains tables, chairs, coasters, and glassware made from materials that have been redirected away from landfills. At the activation, diners can opt to order low-waste cocktails and zero- waste canapés.
