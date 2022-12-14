Marketing The Work
Staff Reporters
Dec 14, 2022

The making of a ‘trashy’ bar

An activation by DDB Sydney features landfill waste used to build a bar from scratch for 1800 Tequila.

Meet The Recycled Bar in Sydney, a pop-up made exclusively from waste destined for landfill. To shed awareness on Australia’s waste problem as well as the potential use of collective waste, 1800 Tequila joined hands with DDB Sydney and Mango Communications to launch a two-day activation whose ticket sales will be donated to Clean Up Australia.

The bar—conceptualised by Scoundrel’s designer and artist James Dive—contains tables, chairs, coasters, and glassware made from materials that have been redirected away from landfills. At the activation, diners can opt to order low-waste cocktails and zero- waste canapés.

CREDITS

Client: 1800 Tequila
Stefanie Collins - 1800 Tequila Brand Manager
Beth Kirk - 1800 Tequila Assistant Brand Manager
Amanda Scarlett - Head of Brand Marketing, Proximo Spirits

Creative Agency: DDB Sydney
Chief Creative Officer – Stephen de Wolf
Executive Creative Director – Matt Chandler
Tribal National ECD – David Jackson
Senior Creative – Sam Raftl
Senior Creative – Tom Lawrence
Junior Writer – Amy Morrison
Junior Art Director – Sophie Hackett
Head of Integrated Content: Renata Barbosa
Senior Producer: Matt Barber
Producer: Cathryn Cooper
Editor/Videographer: Mark Broome

PR Agency: Mango Communications
Managing Director - Tabitha Fairbairn
General Manager - Angela McCann
Senior Account Director - Ellee Lines
Senior Account Manager - Michael Rossiter
Senior Account Manager – Sidney Balfour
Account Manager - Sarah Meenan
Account Executive - Marina Kovacevic
Account Executive - Isabella Worsley

Production:
Production Company - Scoundrel Projects
Artist/Designer - James Dive
Executive Producer - Adrian Shapiro

Producer - Matt Roberts
Production Designer - Jon Dowding
Construction - Better Sets

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

