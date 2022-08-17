Samsung creates BTS music video for global OOH campaign

To promote its new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone, Samsung continued its partnership with Koean boyband BTS. As part of the campaign, the brand created a new BTS music video, filmed from a fan’s point of view, called ‘Yet to Come’.
And as part of its global activation, Samsung launched an hour-long takeover of iconic screens in popular global districts including 15 digital billboards across New York's Times Square, one at Piccadilly Circus and 46 bus shelter screens across Oxford Street in London. The OOH campaign also features at Coex K-Pop Square in Seoul and Tokyo’s main streets.
