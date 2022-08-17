Advertising Media News The Work
Staff Reporters
Aug 17, 2022

Samsung creates BTS music video for global OOH campaign

The campaign features a music video filmed from a fan’s point of view to show off features of the new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone.

To promote its new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone, Samsung continued its partnership with Koean boyband BTS. As part of the campaign, the brand created a new BTS music video, filmed from a fan’s point of view, called ‘Yet to Come’.

And as part of its global activation, Samsung launched an hour-long takeover of iconic screens in popular global districts including 15 digital billboards across New York's Times Square, one at Piccadilly Circus and 46 bus shelter screens across Oxford Street in London. The OOH campaign also features at Coex K-Pop Square in Seoul and Tokyo’s main streets.

CREDITS

Advertiser: Samsung Electronics
Stephanie Choi – CMO of MX Business
John Kim – Corporate VP, Head of Experience Marketing Group
Sonia Chang – Corporate VP, Head of Brand Marketing Group
Saejin Kim – Head of Marketing Strategy Group
Luciana Kim – Brand Marketing Group
Christine Sunyoung Lee – Marketing Strategy Group
Youngsuk Jun – Experience Marketing Group
Jieun Yi – Marketing Strategy Group
Mijung Kwon – Marketing Strategy Group
Seonju Lee – Experience Marketing Group
Yunyoung Jang – Experience Marketing Group
Younggun Kim – Experience Marketing Group
Creative Agency: Cheil Worldwide
Executive Creative Director: Malcolm Poynton, Yehoon Lee, Jonghee Yoo,
Creative Director: Minjoo Kim, Eunmin Lee, Hyunmin Lee
Executive Director: Sunwoo Jung, Euisun Chung
Art Director: Banya Kim, Byunghyuck Kim, Hwasun Lee, Jiin Rhew
Account Director: Taesang Lim, Marvin Park
Account Executive: Sangmin Lee, Seunghye Sohn, Wonkee Choi, Nuri Han, Eugene Jyoung, Dayae Kim, Sung Eun Lee, Yoonsub Lee, Bruce Sung, Jeongwon Yoon, Selin Yoon
Production Company: 4X4, DaamDaam Studio, GOOGGOOG, LOVEANDMONEY, NYS
Executive Producer: Taesung Kim, Byunggyu Park, Junyoung Park (LOVEANDMONEY) / Yongpill Park (GOOGGOOG)
Director: Hanki Goh, Hangyeol Lee, Vanilla
Director of Photography: Hyunwoo Nam, Sangtae Uhm

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
