Samsung creates BTS music video for global OOH campaign

To promote its new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone, Samsung continued its partnership with Koean boyband BTS. As part of the campaign, the brand created a new BTS music video, filmed from a fan’s point of view, called ‘Yet to Come’.

And as part of its global activation, Samsung launched an hour-long takeover of iconic screens in popular global districts including 15 digital billboards across New York's Times Square, one at Piccadilly Circus and 46 bus shelter screens across Oxford Street in London. The OOH campaign also features at Coex K-Pop Square in Seoul and Tokyo’s main streets.

CREDITS

Advertiser: Samsung Electronics

Stephanie Choi – CMO of MX Business

John Kim – Corporate VP, Head of Experience Marketing Group

Sonia Chang – Corporate VP, Head of Brand Marketing Group

Saejin Kim – Head of Marketing Strategy Group

Luciana Kim – Brand Marketing Group

Christine Sunyoung Lee – Marketing Strategy Group

Youngsuk Jun – Experience Marketing Group

Jieun Yi – Marketing Strategy Group

Mijung Kwon – Marketing Strategy Group

Seonju Lee – Experience Marketing Group

Yunyoung Jang – Experience Marketing Group

Younggun Kim – Experience Marketing Group

Creative Agency: Cheil Worldwide

Executive Creative Director: Malcolm Poynton, Yehoon Lee, Jonghee Yoo,

Creative Director: Minjoo Kim, Eunmin Lee, Hyunmin Lee

Executive Director: Sunwoo Jung, Euisun Chung

Art Director: Banya Kim, Byunghyuck Kim, Hwasun Lee, Jiin Rhew

Account Director: Taesang Lim, Marvin Park

Account Executive: Sangmin Lee, Seunghye Sohn, Wonkee Choi, Nuri Han, Eugene Jyoung, Dayae Kim, Sung Eun Lee, Yoonsub Lee, Bruce Sung, Jeongwon Yoon, Selin Yoon

Production Company: 4X4, DaamDaam Studio, GOOGGOOG, LOVEANDMONEY, NYS

Executive Producer: Taesung Kim, Byunggyu Park, Junyoung Park (LOVEANDMONEY) / Yongpill Park (GOOGGOOG)

Director: Hanki Goh, Hangyeol Lee, Vanilla

Director of Photography: Hyunwoo Nam, Sangtae Uhm