Advertising Media PR Marketing
Staff Reporters
10 hours ago

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 4, 2023

All the latest moves and wins from Mindshare, RGA, Companion Communications, and more to come.

Mindshare Australia has retained the media account of Australian pay television company, Foxtel, for another three years. Mindshare was first awarded the account in 2014. The account is thought to be valued in the region of AUD$65 million and encompasses Foxtel Group’s media strategy, connections planning and media buying for all offline channels across Foxtel Group’s portfolio of entertainment and sports brands.   

Tara Ford of The Monkeys has taken on the role of chief creative officer of Accenture Song for Growth Markets, effective immediately. Ford, will be retaining her position as chief creative officer of The Monkeys Sydney, and now will also be responsible for overseeing all creative output from the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions (the Growth Markets). The regional role will require her to work closely with Accenture Song global chief creative officer Neil Heymann. Read more details here.

Social Indigenous Enterprise We Are Warriors (WAW), supported by creative innovation studio RGA Australia, has been selected to produce the City of Sydney's New Year's Eve Calling Country live performance as part of the 9pm firework show. Sydney's New Year's Eve, produced by the City of Sydney and on Sydney Harbour is one of the first major cities to celebrate the New Year, drawing a massive crowd and reaching a global audience of over 425 million through TV broadcast.

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

2 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

4 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

5 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

6 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

7 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

8 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

9 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

Salary survey: Agency pay suffers from top-heaviness, wild divergence across APAC

10 Salary survey: Agency pay suffers from top-heaviness, wild divergence across APAC

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Just Published

Why the best screen savers may be repulsive ones
5 hours ago
Campaign UK

Why the best screen savers may be repulsive ones

Agency TheOr hopes 'planet saving screen savers' encourage more people to shut off their computer screens when dormant.

Eighteen PR firms and ad agencies working on COP28 also working with fossil fuel polluters: Clean Creatives
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Eighteen PR firms and ad agencies working on COP28 ...

Clean Creatives claims that the UAE could not have hosted COP28 if not for the fossil fuel greenwashing provided by advertising and PR agencies

The Monkeys' Tara Ford's remit expands, takes on dual role at Accenture Song
12 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The Monkeys' Tara Ford's remit expands, takes on ...

Ford has consistently taken home metals at every significant international award show including the most recent, the Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes with the ‘The First Digital Nation’ for the Government of Tuvalu campaign.

Women to Watch 2023: Melissa Laurie, Oysterly
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Melissa Laurie, Oysterly

In the ever-evolving marketing landscape, this short-form sensation’s tale of tenacity is connecting the industry, one TikTok video at a time.