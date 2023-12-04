Moves and win roundup: Week of December 4, 2023

Mindshare Australia has retained the media account of Australian pay television company, Foxtel, for another three years. Mindshare was first awarded the account in 2014. The account is thought to be valued in the region of AUD$65 million and encompasses Foxtel Group’s media strategy, connections planning and media buying for all offline channels across Foxtel Group’s portfolio of entertainment and sports brands.

Tara Ford of The Monkeys has taken on the role of chief creative officer of Accenture Song for Growth Markets, effective immediately. Ford, will be retaining her position as chief creative officer of The Monkeys Sydney, and now will also be responsible for overseeing all creative output from the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions (the Growth Markets). The regional role will require her to work closely with Accenture Song global chief creative officer Neil Heymann. Read more details here.

Social Indigenous Enterprise We Are Warriors (WAW), supported by creative innovation studio RGA Australia, has been selected to produce the City of Sydney's New Year's Eve Calling Country live performance as part of the 9pm firework show. Sydney's New Year's Eve, produced by the City of Sydney and on Sydney Harbour is one of the first major cities to celebrate the New Year, drawing a massive crowd and reaching a global audience of over 425 million through TV broadcast.