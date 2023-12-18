News Advertising Media PR Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

It's the last working week of the year, don't miss out on updates from Effie, VML, Havas, Quo, ChtrSocial, Mountain Culture, and more to come in our weekly roundup.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover 18 December through 22 December, 2023. 
Effie Asia Pacific has appointed Tze Kiat Tan, CEO of BBDO Asia, as the 2024 Awards Chairperson. Tan also serves on the BBDO Global Board of Directors as its first Asian member. Since stepping up as the CEO of BBDO Asia in 2022, she has continued to champion innovation and creative excellence. Testament to Tze Kiat’s visionary influence is her appointment to the Iridium Jury for the 2023 Global Best of the Best Effie Awards. As the co-chairperson, she led the jury in selecting the most effective case of the year worldwide. She also served on the Cannes Lions Creative Business Transformation Jury in 2023 and leads Cannes China Creative Allianz as President. Tan’s other notable accolades include Campaign’s Greater China Agency Head of the Year (2019) and APAC CEO of the Year for Women Leading Change (2020).

VML Commerce wins Brown-Forman Australia’s Shopper Marketing account after a competitive pitch. Appointed as integrated below-the-line agency of record in Australia, VML Commerce will be responsible for delivering end-to-end creative commerce solutions for Brown-Forman’s key retail and on-premise partners, stretching from promotions, shopper marketing, channel strategy and localised brand creative work. Brown-Forman and VML Commerce will work together across the company’s portfolio of brands, led by the iconic Jack Daniel’s range, as well as strong growth brands like El Jimador and Woodford Reserve.

Purple, creative communications agency, has opened its sixth international office in Singapore. Since its inception in London over 25 years ago, Purple has always offered PR services on a global basis; with its new office based in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District, the agency provides physical support for its clients in Southeast Asia.

Applecrumby, a natural baby products brand, has appointed Havas Malaysia as its integrated communications agency. The appointment will see Havas Malaysia handle the brand’s strategy, creative and social activities across their range of baby products. 

Former Dentsu Media’s chief investment officer Ben Shepherd, who was impacted by recent layoffs at the agency, has been named CEO at Schwartz Media, an independent publisher in Australia. He will start the role in February 2024. 

Australian independent brewery, Mountain Culture, has appointed Bradley Firth as chief marketing officer. Firth was most recently at Koala where he worked for three years as VP global brand strategy and creative. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at Nike’s European and global offices in a number of roles, most recently global brand strategy and creative director. 

Creative branding agency Quo, which was founded in Bangkok, has announced the launch of operations in Europe with the appointment of David Anderson as CEO Europe and partner in the Group. With new regional headquarters in central London, Anderson will lead the expansion of the agency in Europe. 

Influencer marketing agency Chtrbox’s social media marketing arm, ChtrSocial has bagged the social media mandate for Gouri’s Goodies. As a part of the mandate, ChtrSocial is responsible for driving the brand's digital presence and engaging with the audience through innovative social media strategies. Along with social media marketing, their responsibilities include production, shoot coordination, design elements and management assistance. 

