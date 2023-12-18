Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

has appointed, CEO of BBDO Asia, as the 2024 Awards Chairperson. Tan also serves on the BBDO Global Board of Directors as its first Asian member. Since stepping up as the CEO of BBDO Asia in 2022, she has continued to champion innovation and creative excellence. Testament to Tze Kiat’s visionary influence is her appointment to the Iridium Jury for the 2023 Global Best of the Best Effie Awards. As the co-chairperson, she led the jury in selecting the most effective case of the year worldwide. She also served on the Cannes Lions Creative Business Transformation Jury in 2023 and leads Cannes China Creative Allianz as President. Tan’s other notable accolades include Campaign’s Greater China Agency Head of the Year ( 2019) and APAC CEO of the Year for Women Leading Change (2020)

VML Commerce wins Brown-Forman Australia’s Shopper Marketing account after a competitive pitch. Appointed as integrated below-the-line agency of record in Australia, VML Commerce will be responsible for delivering end-to-end creative commerce solutions for Brown-Forman’s key retail and on-premise partners, stretching from promotions, shopper marketing, channel strategy and localised brand creative work. Brown-Forman and VML Commerce will work together across the company’s portfolio of brands, led by the iconic Jack Daniel’s range, as well as strong growth brands like El Jimador and Woodford Reserve.

Purple, creative communications agency, has opened its sixth international office in Singapore. Since its inception in London over 25 years ago, Purple has always offered PR services on a global basis; with its new office based in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District, the agency provides physical support for its clients in Southeast Asia.

Applecrumby, a natural baby products brand, has appointed Havas Malaysia as its integrated communications agency. The appointment will see Havas Malaysia handle the brand’s strategy, creative and social activities across their range of baby products.

Former Dentsu Media’s chief investment officer Ben Shepherd, who was impacted by recent layoffs at the agency, has been named CEO at Schwartz Media, an independent publisher in Australia. He will start the role in February 2024.

Australian independent brewery, Mountain Culture, has appointed Bradley Firth as chief marketing officer. Firth was most recently at Koala where he worked for three years as VP global brand strategy and creative. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at Nike’s European and global offices in a number of roles, most recently global brand strategy and creative director.