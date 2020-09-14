Move and win roundup: Week of September 14, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover September 14 through 18, 2020.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Oliver has enlisted Patrick Miciano, who joins the business as executive creative and strategic planning director for Indonesia. Miciano will lead the creative and strategic output for Unilever Indonesia’s dedicated in-house agency U-Studio, helping it become one of SEAPAC’s best-performing full-service in-house agencies. Miciano moves from Grey where he was executive creative director. He previously held the same role at DDB Philippines, working across major accounts including PepsiCo’s band of beverage brands.

Impact announced the expansion of its customer success and operations team in APAC to support its growing business in Autralia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and China. Experienced media and marketing leader, Nick Randall has been appointed as director of customer success and operations where he is tasked with leading all customer engagement, growth and development initiatives for agencies and brands. He will also join the APAC leadership team where he will lead broader operational initiatives as Impact continues to scale across the region. Matt Hunter, who has been with Impact for nine years, has also been appointed to the newly created position of director of customer service where he will drive product roadmap priorities and oversee the more technical aspects of customer support, reporting into the global customer engineering team.

Independent agency Tomorrow Shanghai has appointed Caroline So, ex-managing director of Leagas Delaney China and the re-hire of creative director Jason Chen. So takes the reigns of the Client Service Team at TOMORROW after running British independent agency Leagas Delaney Shanghai as Managing Director for 3 years. Before joining Tomorrow Chen held senior creative roles at Publicis, Wunderman, Greatworks and Bates. JC remarks:

Technology finance veteran Aman Kothari has joined the digital marketing provider Sojern as chief financial officer. In his new role, Kothari will oversee all aspects of finance, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, and treasury.

Interior fit-out, engineering and lifestyle consultants, B.S.C. Group, has promoted brand strategist, Ken Ip, into a newly created role of sssistant general manager, strategic marketing for their retail and distribution business. He will also remain as the group head of marketing for their interior projects and contracting divisions.

Clemenger BBDO Sydney has been appointed to the creative account for digital stock trading platform Stake, without a pitch. The agency will develop creative for the brand, which provides access to the US stock market. The campaign will include digital video, radio and out-of-home components.

The Hallway appointed former Big Red partner and CEO Hugh Nairn as national managing director, based in Melbourne. Narin has a background in research and analytics and has worked at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and BWM Melbourne in addition to Big Red.

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) chapter in Hong Kong announced new board member, who will serve through August 2021:

Bhavna Satyanarayan: Chapter president

Virginia Chi: Immediate past president / vice president, finance and accreditation (treasurer)

Adam Harper: Vice president, professional development and programs

Genevieve Hilton: Vice president, partnerships

Lisa Sha: Vice president, digital

Conversational agency Versa appointed Tomas Haffenden to the new senior role of futurist. He has been a conversational consultant to On_Msg, creative digital producer at The Works and CX digital strategist for Business Australia. He will support clients and partners to manage change and leverage emerging technologies, specifically, conversational AI.

Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), the Delhi-based PR firm, won the account of Motion Education, a coaching institute that provides classroom and distance-learning coaching for various engineering and medical entrance exams. ICCPL will manage all media related queries and public relations activities.

Raffles Family Office (RFO), a Hong Kong-headquartered company that provides services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, entered into a three-year partnership with Juventus. Under the agreement, which starts with the 2020/2021 season, RFO will be recognised as the club’s Official Regional Partner in Asia across five markets, including Greater China and Singapore. The partnership will see RFO and Juventus collaborate on a range of branding and marketing activations including exclusive incentives for RFO’s ultra-high-net-worth clients, business partners and employees. The Club will aim to bring its First Team members to Asia in the upcoming seasons.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Dominic Powers as head of business growth, solutions APAC. Based in Singapore. He was most recently CEO of CtrlShift. He will report into Ashish Bhasin, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network APAC and Yusuke Kasahara, CEO, solutions, APAC. Powers is tasked with driving organic revenue growth for clients across media, creative and CRM. He will oversee the APAC region’s new business strategy and opportunities within DAN's existing client base, work with regional teams to grow C-suite relationships as well as the solutions unit to deliver business value to clients through integrated thinking, strategies and products.

Mango Group, an integrated marketing agency group in Myanmar has appointed Lester Alfred Obice as general manager of Wave Digital, its digital arm. Before this move, Obice was head of client services for Mango Advertising where he led the agencies’ telecom clients for six years and at the same time, spearheaded the development of integrated campaigns for brands that span various categories including FMCG, alcohol, and telecommunications. Obice has 17 years of experience working for various agencies in the Philippines such as JWT, DDB, and Seven AD where he launched campaigns for Pfizer, Kraft Foods, PSBank and McDonald’s. He joined Mango Advertising in 2014.

Australian sports and entertainment communications consultancy Gemba Group CEO Rob Mills has introduced a new holding company, two new directors and a new managing director. The group's holding company with ownership of the Gemba and Turnstile units, will now be known as Tenka Group and Mills will move into a group CEO role. Mills’ role will be based in London to ensure Tenka has a global orientation and to support the growth of the Turnstile business, based in the U.K. since its launch in 2018. Meanwhile, Paula Marovitch will become CFO of Tenka Group and Clare Stewart-Hunter has been promoted to head of client and creative services, leading the marketing communication divisions within the business. Tenka has announced that Marovitch and Stewart-Hunter have been given equity in the business and will become directors of Gemba Australia. Head of finance, Marovitch and head of client services Stewart-Hunter have been with the Gemba for over 13 and seven years, respectively. At the same time, director and head of marketing Andrew Condon will be promoted to managing director of Gemba. Condon will oversee the insights, strategy, and marketing operations of the business.

Sportdigital will be the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) new media partner broadcasting select national team and club competitions from 2021-24 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The deal covers the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 and 2024, all AFC’s men’s youth competitions, the AFC Cup as well as all Futsal men’s national team and club competitions. Sportdigital will make AFC football competitions available via its linear Sportdigital channel and digital outlets.