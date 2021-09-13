Move and win roundup: Week of September 13, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover September 13 through 17, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Swedish creative agency Forsman & Bodenfors has hired Po Kay Lee as president of Singapore. Lee will take over from current CEO Susanna Fagring, who established the Singapore office in 2018 and will return to Sweden in the first half of 2022. Lee will join the agency on October 11 from a 13-year stint at WPP’s brand and design agency Superunion (previously Brand Union), where she is head of business development Asia. She previously ran the Singapore office. Elsewhere, Forsman & Bodenfors has also hired Lyndsey Corona as president of New York from her prior role as chief growth officer of McCann North America. Both will report to global CEO Toby Southgate.

CSM Sport & Entertainment has restructured its Asia leadership under two regional directors. Lesley Murphy and Kathryn Rhodes have been promoted to oversee the agency in a joint regional director role, reporting into CSM deputy chairman Jim Glover. Murphy has been with the CSM business since 2014, first leading the agency’s key account with AIA Insurance and the strategic delivery of their global partnership with Tottenham Hotspur. Rhodes joined CSM in 2016 to spearhead HSBC's sponsorship strategy and delivery of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Asia. In more recent times, Rhodes has led the agency's business development, focused on driving new and existing client growth.

Landor & Fitch has appointed Chuanda Tan as creative director and Katherine Daly as client services director for Southeast Asia, completing the company's Singapore studio. Tan brings more than 20 years of agency, project and client management experience. He was most recently a brand strategist and creative director at Southern Tier Hemp in New York. Daly brings more than 15 years of experience leading brand agencies across Sydney and London across both B2B and B2C clients in the real estate, finance, lifestyle and media sectors.

Independent agency Five by Five Global has been appointed by Coco Coast, one of Australia’s coconut water manufacturers, as its agency of record following a competitive pitch. Five by Five Global will lead the brand’s domestic and international expansion across social strategy, creative and production.

The Swiss Government has appointed Australian digital marketing agency G Squared and software company Station Five to develop a first-of-its-kind data platform to monitor humanitarian and development programs in Somalia. Following a global tender process, the two partners have been awarded an initial four year contract to design and build the data visualisation platform, with an option for the contract to be extended for an additional four years. G Squared will create the user experience and interface design for the platform, which will receive, verify, store and display data that will be collected by a remote monitoring provider, with Station Five managing the engineering and data science of the platform.

DoubleVerify has added four senior sales hires and a client strategy director to its Australian office:

David Shen joins as business director and is responsible for working with programmatic buyers. He has over a decade of digital and adtech experience across agencies and vendors, working on prominent global and local brands such as Samsung, Nestle, Amazon, Coca-Cola, J&J and NBNCo.

joins as business director and is responsible for working with programmatic buyers. He has over a decade of digital and adtech experience across agencies and vendors, working on prominent global and local brands such as Samsung, Nestle, Amazon, Coca-Cola, J&J and NBNCo. Susie Mather joins as a sales director and is charged with serving the needs of brands and agencies in ANZ. She has over 20 years of broadcast and digital experience, including stints at ViacomCBS (UK), Matterkind and Seven West Media (SWM).

joins as a sales director and is charged with serving the needs of brands and agencies in ANZ. She has over 20 years of broadcast and digital experience, including stints at ViacomCBS (UK), Matterkind and Seven West Media (SWM). Stuart Kruger joins as a sales director responsible for partnering with media agencies, trading desks and clients to educate them on how to best utilise DV's programmatic offerings. He spent nearly seven years with Unruly in both London and Sydney, ending up in an ANZ group sales director role.

joins as a sales director responsible for partnering with media agencies, trading desks and clients to educate them on how to best utilise DV's programmatic offerings. He spent nearly seven years with Unruly in both London and Sydney, ending up in an ANZ group sales director role. Neil Anderson joins as a sales solutions specialist and is a key technical resource to the team. He works with clients to manage discussions, testing and the troubleshooting of DoubleVerify’s solutions. With over fifteen years experience in the adtech landscape across the ANZ region, Anderson has worked at Google/DoubleClick, [email protected], Lotame and the first demand-side platform in Australia, Brandscreen.

joins as a sales solutions specialist and is a key technical resource to the team. He works with clients to manage discussions, testing and the troubleshooting of DoubleVerify’s solutions. With over fifteen years experience in the adtech landscape across the ANZ region, Anderson has worked at Google/DoubleClick, [email protected], Lotame and the first demand-side platform in Australia, Brandscreen. Sophia Warren, who has been with the company for two years, has been appointed client strategy director.

Malaysian chilled dairy brand Lactel has awarded social duties to social and content marketing agency Kingdom Digital. This marks Lactel’s first social media agency appointment following a pitch concluded in June that three agencies vied for. Beginning September, Kingdom Digital has officially commenced work for the brand for the duration of one year. Lactel previously acquired Nestle Malaysia’s chilled dairy business and has since rebranded the chilled dairy products to the same brand name.

Evolve Digitas has won the social media and PR mandate for Grand Slam Fitness, a fitness equipment company in India. The account will be managed by agency’s NCR Office and the mandate includes overall planning, social media, brand building, awareness campaign, PR activities, product launches, events and other outreach activities.

DDB Australia appointed Stephen de Wolf as national chief creative officer. He will begin the role in October after returning home to Australia from the UK earlier this year. He joins from BBH London, where he was the chief creative officer. Prior to that ge was CCO at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, where he was responsible for award-winning work including the Transport Accident Commission’s memorable 'Meet Graham' and Snickers’ 'Hungerithm'. He has also worked at Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, JWT in Sydney, and London’s 18 Feet and Rising.

Geometry Ogilvy Japan appointed Mary Lee in a leadership role for its experience practice. She joins from Pivotal Labs (now VMWare Tanzu Labs), where she helped customers modernize their applications and create new software. Before Pivotal Labs, she was a VP of client services at Huge. She has also held roles at AKQA and JWT.

Following a digital media review, Pizza Hut chose Pakistan-based digital agency East River to build sales momentum and drive same-store sales growth and same-store transactional growth. The 5-year-old agency will be measured on its ability to drive aggressive top-of-mind awareness in the QSR category through disruptive communication. The review began in April.