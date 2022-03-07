Move and win roundup: Week of March 7, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover March 7 through 11, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

SCB TechX, a joint venture between SCB Group and Publicis Sapient, has appointed Jonathan Sharp as its chief technology officer. Sharp will be responsible for further developing an engineering and technology unit within SCB TechX. Prior to this, he was managing director, ASEAN, at Publicis Sapient. His career at Publicis Sapient spans 24 years where he also headed technology and delivery across APAC and served in a variety of consulting and delivery capacities.

Edelman appointed John Koay, formerly executive creative director at Ogilvy in Hong Kong, as regional ECD covering Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand. He has over 17 years of experience and has produced work for KFC, Pizza Hut, Nike, Toyota, Panasonic, Air New Zealand, Qantas, Nestle, Kellogg’s, Johnson & Johnson and Heineken. He will report to Tim Green, Edelman’s chief creative officer for Asia-Pacific.

Foodpanda appointed Wavemaker as its media agency in the Philippines for 2022 following a pitch. The remit inclues media, activations, influencer management and PR.

Integrated communications agency Think HQ expanded its offering to include experiential capabilities and appointed Emma Keatch as events and activations lead, a newly created role. She has 20 years of experience spanning events, brand activations, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and marketing, including with L’Oreal and Priceline. She has also worked as a senior advisor on major events to Victoria’s Department of Education and Training. Keatch has hired Hayley Mitchell as events and activations manager. Mitchell has carried out events including Royal Croquet Club and The Fitzroy Mills Market, and with her own business, REDTape, produced bespoke events for brands including Mecca, Haagen-Dazs, Nike, Brown Brothers and Mercedes Benz.

Stink Studios opened its second office in China, in Shenzhen. The office will be overseen by Ramzi Chaabane, MD of the company’s Chinese headquarters in Shanghai. Creative output of the Shenzhen office will be overseen by Addie Hao, a Stink Studios veteran who has relocated to Shenzhen from Shanghai. The company works with several clients who have their headquarters in Shenzhen, including Tencent, Oppo and Oneplus.

Red Havas Sydney appointed Kelly Lane as group account director, Sally Heydon as senior account director and Mauricio Ruiz as senior publicist. Lane joins from NBN, where she was external communications manager, which followed a stint at Weber Shandwick, where she was most recently vice president and client relationship lead. Heydon has been senior account director for Finchco Agency and Adhesive in Sydney, and held account-focused roles in London, with both Engine Mischief and Palm PR. Ruiz joins from Sydney-based senior publicist and communications roles at TMC PR and EVH. Prior to that, he worked as a communications consultant and event manager with KCD in New York and Mexico.

Dable, a South Korea-based content discovery and native advertising platform, appointed Tianxi Sun as head of business development in mainland China and Jan Cheng to the same role in Hong Kong. Sun has 12 years of experience including as an agency planner and later at Miaozhen Systems and Tencent. Cheng has 13 years of experience including at Next Digital, Vpon Big Data Group and The New York Times.

PR agency Uniquecorn Strategies has been appointed as the retained agency to provide traditional and digital PR support to M88 Mansion, an online casino. The agency also reported a number of recent wins including year-long retainer partnerships with cybersecurity testing platform Secuna and the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association; project-based clients including Denmark-based virtual collaboration platform Butter and UK-based virtual event platform Tevent; and a renewal of a year-long contract from CloudSwyft Global Systems, an education-technology businesses.

IdeateLabs has appointed Alpa Dedhia as chief business officer. She moves from VMLY&R India, where she held the position of EVP - Customer Experience & New Business. Alpa Dedhia will be working out of IdeateLabs' Mumbai office.

Electriclime has signed up US filmmaker Anthony Pellino to its director roster. The New York-based director will be represented exclusively by Electriclime in the APAC and Middle East. Pellino has helmed campaigns both domestically and internationally for brands such as Guinness, Reebok, Peloton and Michelob Ultra. He has also worked on previous projects with Electriclime, including for the Singapore Tourism Board and Uber.