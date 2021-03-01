Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Move and win roundup: Week of March 1, 2021

Essence, WFA, MASH, Criteo, Publicis Groupe, Supahands, Edelman, Foursquare, OMD, Archibald Williams, The Hallway, Culture Group, Grey, UM, MediaMonks, IMMedia and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover Marc 1 through 5, 2021. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Essence has been appointed as footwear brand Crocs’ integrated media agency of record in China. Led from Essence’s Shanghai office, the agency’s remit will include strategy, media planning, media activation and content innovation for Crocs’ digital and offline brand and performance marketing campaigns.

Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard has been named WFA Global Marketer of the Year 2020. He was awarded this honour following a combined vote from an expert jury and the industry at large including WFA members, with each accounting for a half of the final score. The other finalists were Andrew Garrihy of Huawei, Fernando Machado of Restaurant Brands International (Burger King), Lisa McKnight of Mattel (Barbie), Ivan Pollard of General Mills and Jane Wakely of Mars.

MASH has appointed former VICE Asia Pacific creative director Royce Akers as its first operating partner. Akers is the first APAC partner within a number of specialist operating partners MASH is appointing to complement its pool of referral only creative, digital, strategic and marketing experts.

Criteo, an adtech firm specialising in retargeting, has tied up MediaDonuts, an online advertising and technology company in Vietnam. This partnership will provide a platform for Criteo to cover broader market segments in this fast-growing country.  Criteo is growing in Vietnam through its Ad Sales Partner Program with MediaDonuts. It provides performance marketing solutions which include full funnel marketing solutions aimed at driving profits and sales for retailers and brands. 

Publicis Groupe promoted Heidi Zhang as chief strategy officer of Publicis Communications China, to lead the integration of all creative agencies under Publicis Communications China. Zhang, recognised as one of Campaign's Women to Watch Greater China 2021, joined Publicis Groupe China in 2010 and has been leading strategy planning in Publicis Communications China and Saatchi & Saatchi China previously. The Groupe also promoted Sandy Wu from general manager to managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai.

Location technology platform Foursquare appointed Tim Castle as its regional head for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, effective from January. Castle will be based in Singapore and work closely with brands, agencies and advertisers in this region to further the expansion of Foursquare across Southeast Asia. Castle’s career has spanned multiple regional hubs, including the UK and Australia, where he led new business initiatives at Group M, AOL (later Verizon Media), and most recently at Playground XYZ, where he was responsible for expanding the business’ media and measurement solution into new markets across Asia.

OMD Melbourne has won the media contract from The Victorian Government worth around $100 million. OMD wrests the contract from MediaCom, while Zenith was also part of the pitch. OMD's appointment is effective from 1 June. 

Cancer Council NSW has appointed Archibald Williams after a three-way pitch to help the Australian cancer charity create an overarching customer experience strategy to increase supporter engagement and loyalty. The strategy will transition the organisation from a ‘campaign/product first’ approach to fundraising to a ‘supporter first’ approach which seeks to prioritise the needs of supporters and their lifetime value. 

The Hallway, an independent agency in Australia, has appointed Iain MacMillan as creative director of its Melbourne office following recent business wins and client growth. MacMillan, who has worked at some of Australasia's most high profile agencies has plied his trade at creative agencies on both sides of the Tasman. He joins The Hallway after a recent stint at CHE Proximity Melbourne.

Supahands, a data labeling partner for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence companies, has been selected by Carousell, a classifieds marketplace, to improve its customer shopping experience. Carousell will use Supahands to evaluate the search relevance algorithms for its Machine Learning models to further enhance the search and recommendation functions on the Carousell platform.

Edelman has appointed Neeraj Khanna as head of marketing for its agency network in Asia-Pacific. In his role, Khanna will lead the network's regional marketing strategy, reporting into Bob Grove, chief client and operating officer at Edelman APAC. Khanna joins Edelman from Omnicom Media Group where he served in a similar capacity for 6.5 years, in both the MENA and APAC regions.

Singapore-based pop culture marketing agency Culture Group has appointed former Dentsu global CEO of Content & Creative, Dick van Motman, as chairman of its advisory board. Van Motman brings 30 years of experience in building brands and businesses globally , is an active investor and advisor and is in the process of setting up a soon-to-be announced consulting and investment group focused on accelerating the growth of disruptive businesses in emerging industries. In his role, van Motman will advise on market entry and development, mergers & acquisitions and executive mentorship.

Grey Group has appointed Sharlene Wu as the CEO of Grey Group China. Most recently CEO of Proximity China, Wu will lead Grey Advertising and is responsible for the integration of Grey DPI, Grey Star Echo and Grey Easycom, Campaign can reveal. She replaces Jeff Kwek, whose stint lasted only 18 months. See full story.

UM Australia has named Anathea Ruys as CEO to replace Fiona Johnston, who was promoted to an international role as chief growth officer, Mediabrands, Global/EMEA. Ruys is currently executive vice president and managing director of Carat West Coast and Mid-West USA, as well as the lead of Dentsu’s West Coast office and will begin her new role in April. See full story.

MediaMonks has hired Joao Flores as ECD in SEA, Korea and Japan. Based in Singapore, his responsibilities are to develop creative partnerships with MediaMonks’ clients, influence teams across the region with a growth mindset and elevate standards for creativity. See full story

Content marketing agency IMMedia has appointed Orion Ray-Jones as the new head of editorial, responsible for a global editorial team and the roll out of the agency's “IMMediate” content platform  whilst providing client support.  Orion has more than 20 years of experience that includes serving as editorial director at travel media company INK , creating content at Bangkok-based agency QUO, and other positions. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

2 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

3 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

4 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

7 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

9 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

10 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Advertising
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
Feb 2, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum and more
Advertising
Apr 28, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Mindshare, Dentsu, Saatchi & ...

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, AnalogFolk, more
Advertising
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Publicis, BBDO, DDB, ...

Just Published

Visa names new APAC head of marketing
Marketing
2 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Danielle Jin will take over the position left open by the promotion of Frederique Covington Corbett to a global role.

Initiative's Amy Armstrong elevated to global CEO, as Mat Baxter becomes chair
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Initiative's Amy Armstrong elevated to global CEO, ...

Baxter will serve as chair of Initiative before taking up a new leadership role at IPG focused on "transforming and elevating" other areas of the group's portfolio.

Indian agencies take 'no concrete steps' on mental health
Advertising
5 hours ago
Mukta Lad

Indian agencies take 'no concrete steps' on mental ...

Exclusive Campaign India survey reveals that 71% of industry workers say their company has taken no steps to reduce stress, while 69% report no access to mental health services.

Amazon Prime Video apologises, edits 'objectionable' content from series in India
Media
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Amazon Prime Video apologises, edits 'objectionable'...

The company's move follows protests against the content of the video series Tandav, which drew complaints against its makers and cast in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in January.