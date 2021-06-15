Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Move and win roundup: Week of June 14, 2021

Our collection of people moves and account news for this week includes news from Matterkind, Upcycle Communications, Hashtag interactive and more to come.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover June 14 through 18, 2021. 
Matterkind, the activation intelligence company within Interpublic Group, has made three leadership appointments in APAC. Lani Jamieson, former head of Matterkind Singapore and Malaysia, has been appointed to the newly created regional leadership position of head of client solutions, APAC. Effective July 2021 Jamieson will manage a portfolio of key Matterkind client accounts. Micaela Soyza, formerly Matterkind Malaysia’s director of addressable strategy has been appointed as head of Matterkind Malaysia. Marrah Africa, former APAC lead, global learning solutions, has been appointed to the position director of addressable strategy in Singapore. 

Singapore leisure and attractions provider Mount Faber Leisure Group has appointed Upcycle Communications as the public relations agency of record to undertake its public relations representation in Singapore and key regional markets from April 2021. The bid was a competitive pitch for a 12-month retainer from 12 April 2021, with the option to renew for another year. The full-service scope includes strategy, media and KOL relations, partnerships, crisis communications, from planning through to execution, for brand and tactical media campaigns.

Hashtag interactive has been appointed as the social media agency for Move Happy SG, an organisation that focuses on active mobility. The agency won out over nine social media agencies in a pitching process that concluded in April this year. The partnership with Move Happy SG includes content and design development and community management, starting May 2021 on a one-year
renewable contract.

