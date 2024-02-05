Move and win roundup: Week of February 5, 2024

|
This edition will cover 5 February through 9 February, 2024.
McCain, frozen food company, has appointed PHD as its media agency of record in Australia following a competitve pitch. Valued at AUD$10 million, PHD’s new remit will cover media strategy, media planning and buying across all channels. The account will be serviced from PHD Melbourne, starting from Q4 2023. PHD won the account from incumbent Cummins&Partners. Cummins&Partners will continue to handle creative and digital for McCain.
Dept, global digital agency, has added two new clients in Australia, IWC and Pit Viper. These partnerships signify a strategic expansion into Web3 and a global footprint in media strategy.
Luxury Swiss watchmaker IWC and Dept have begun a new partnership focused on enhancing the brand’s visibility through immersive digital experiences and showcasing IWC’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Dept is also taking on the challenge of localising Pit Viper's media strategy to resonate with diverse audiences across the globe. Pit Viper is an unapologetically loud eyewear brand.
Carma, global media intelligence firm, has elevated Sabrina Azmi as research solutions director for the Asia-Pacific region. Azmi will report to Carma Asia's managing director, Andrew Nicholls. Her primary focus is to support the clients and consulting teams as a subject matter expert in research solutions. She joined Carma Asia in 2019 and most recently led the client services function across Asia-Pacific.
Consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ’s Pacific Managing Director, Megan Treston, will transition to a regional role as APAC consumer panel service (CPS) product lead. Treston assumes the role with a wealth of experience in the Consumer Panel space, backed by a rich 25-year history at NIQ and within the industry. In her new remit, Treston will focus on investments and innovations in the areas such as omnishopper. Pete Sheridan has been promoted as NIQ’s new managing director, Pacific, taking over from Treston. Sheridan will oversee NIQ’s combined FMCG, tech and durables businesses across the Pacific. In the last three years, Sheridan ventured into the technology startup landscape within the agriculture sector. He then joined NIQ at the close of 2023.
Ilana Sanborn, the former head of Kantar Marketplace in Asia-Pacific, has left Singapore to lead Kantar Marketplace in a similar role in North America. Based in Texas, Sanborn will be responsible for the commercialisation and execution of a go-to-market strategy for the Kantar Marketplace platform in North America. She has been with the company for over seven years and worked in Melbourne, Australia, before Singapore.
Weber Shandwick has appointed Claudia Hong as executive vice president of corporate affairs for South Korea. In this role, Hong will be pivotal in shaping and driving corporate and public affairs strategies aligned with organisational goals in the dynamic South Korean market. Reporting to Elizabeth Bae, managing director of Weber Shandwick Korea, Hong will work closely with the team to advise key multinational corporation (MNC) clients, both Korean and foreign, on communication strategies and reputation management. She will work closely with clients to provide strategic counsel to the C-Suite, holistically looking at a company’s stakeholder audiences to shape effective corporate messaging.
Sandpiper Health, a strategic communications, public affairs, and research group, has announced the appointment of Eddie Morton and Vincent Pung as deputy leads. Before joining Sandpiper, Morton led communications and advocacy for Australia’s member-owned health fund industry. Based in Beijing, Pung has played a critical role in the growth of Sandpiper’s health practice across Asia-Pacific over the past five years. Pung’s client experience covers pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organisations. Both will report to the managing director of Sandpiper Health, Robert Magyar.