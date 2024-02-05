News Advertising Media PR Marketing Creativity Technology
Move and win roundup: Week of February 5, 2024

Check-in on the latest moves and wins of the week from Publicis Groupe, Dentsu Creative, McCann Japan, Dept, Initiative, NielsenIQ, Kantar, Weber Shandwick and more to come.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover 5 February through 9 February, 2024. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins
 
Publicis Groupe ANZ has appointed Davy Rennie as CEO of digital agency, Digitas Australia, and digital commerce company, Balance, effective from March. Current Digitas CEO Adrian Farouk will depart after working 11 years with the agency. Meanwhile, James Horne has departed as Balance CEO, after co-founding the company 16 years ago. Balance was acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2021. With more than 20 years’ of experience in digital transformation, product innovation, CRM and experience design, Rennie joins Publicis Groupe after more than six years as national managing director of digital agency Tribal DDB. He was also previously at Deloitte Digital as customer experience strategy and design director.
 
McCann Erickson Japan Inc. has appointed Charlotte Auyeung as head of strategy, leading their strategic planning team effective February 1, 2024. Auyeung was born and raised in Hong Kong and has lived in Japan for 20 years since 2004. Auyeung is a trilingual (Chinese, English, Japanese) and multicultural marketing communications professional. She has over 20 years of account management and strategic planning experience at global advertising agencies, including McCann and Leo Burnett in Hong Kong, Beacon Communications, Naked Communications and TBWA/Hakuhodo in Tokyo, where she led the strategies for brands such as P&G, The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald's, IKEA, Airbnb, H&M and more.
 
Dentsu Creative India has announced the expansion of its mandate with TTK Healthcare, a prominent healthcare products company. The account will be serviced from the agency's Mumbai office. Dentsu Creative has been working with Skore and Eva and is now taking on one more brand—MsChief. The agency will provide end-to-end social media and performance media solutions for the three brands. The scope of work includes managing social media platforms and planning and buying media strategically.

McCain, frozen food company, has appointed PHD as its media agency of record in Australia following a competitve pitch. Valued at AUD$10 million, PHD’s new remit will cover media strategy, media planning and buying across all channels. The account will be serviced from PHD Melbourne, starting from Q4 2023. PHD won the account from incumbent Cummins&Partners. Cummins&Partners will continue to handle creative and digital for McCain.

Dept, global digital agency, has added two new clients in Australia, IWC and Pit Viper. These partnerships signify a strategic expansion into Web3 and a global footprint in media strategy.
Luxury Swiss watchmaker IWC and Dept have begun a new partnership focused on enhancing the brand’s visibility through immersive digital experiences and showcasing IWC’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Dept is also taking on the challenge of localising Pit Viper's media strategy to resonate with diverse audiences across the globe. Pit Viper is an unapologetically loud eyewear brand.

Elliot & Co (Prospr Consulting Pte. Ltd.), public relations consultancy, has appointed Mayda Jutahkiti as its new managing director for Singapore, and Jayeeta Mazumder as its new account director. In their new roles, Jutahkiti will spearhead the strategic direction, growth and overall success of Elliot & Co. Singapore. Mazumder will work alongside Jutahkiti to oversee the client portfolio and lead a team of PR and Editorial experts. Jutahkiti has spent 20 years in various capacities, helming the team at her previous agencies at Rice Communications and The Hoffman Agency as General Manager. Mazumder brings 15 years of PR & media experience. Before joining Elliot & Co, she worked at Southeast Asia VC, Monk’s Hill Ventures.

Carma, global media intelligence firm, has elevated Sabrina Azmi as research solutions director for the Asia-Pacific region. Azmi will report to Carma Asia's managing director, Andrew Nicholls. Her primary focus is to support the clients and consulting teams as a subject matter expert in research solutions. She joined Carma Asia in 2019 and most recently led the client services function across Asia-Pacific. 

Media agency Initiative has appointed Steph O'Donnell as head of investment in Melbourne. O’Donnell has also been appointed to the agency’s Melbourne’s senior leadership team. Reporting directly to chief partnerships and investment officer Paige Wheaton, O’Donnell’s immediate remit is to craft and lead the market’s investment product across the entire ecosystem, leveraging the agency’s strengths and products to create client value. Previously, the Victorian group investment director at Carat, O’Donnell has 10 years of experience in media investment, having held senior roles at Spark Foundry across Sydney and Melbourne.

Consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ’s Pacific Managing Director, Megan Treston, will transition to a regional role as APAC consumer panel service (CPS) product lead. Treston assumes the role with a wealth of experience in the Consumer Panel space, backed by a rich 25-year history at NIQ and within the industry. In her new remit, Treston will focus on investments and innovations in the areas such as omnishopper. Pete Sheridan has been promoted as NIQ’s new managing director, Pacific, taking over from Treston. Sheridan will oversee NIQ’s combined FMCG, tech and durables businesses across the Pacific. In the last three years, Sheridan ventured into the technology startup landscape within the agriculture sector. He then joined NIQ at the close of 2023.

Ilana Sanborn, the former head of Kantar Marketplace in Asia-Pacific, has left Singapore to lead Kantar Marketplace in a similar role in North America. Based in Texas, Sanborn will be responsible for the commercialisation and execution of a go-to-market strategy for the Kantar Marketplace platform in North America. She has been with the company for over seven years and worked in Melbourne, Australia, before Singapore.

Weber Shandwick has appointed Claudia Hong as executive vice president of corporate affairs for South Korea. In this role, Hong will be pivotal in shaping and driving corporate and public affairs strategies aligned with organisational goals in the dynamic South Korean market. Reporting to Elizabeth Bae, managing director of Weber Shandwick Korea, Hong will work closely with the team to advise key multinational corporation (MNC) clients, both Korean and foreign, on communication strategies and reputation management. She will work closely with clients to provide strategic counsel to the C-Suite, holistically looking at a company’s stakeholder audiences to shape effective corporate messaging. 

Sandpiper Health, a strategic communications, public affairs, and research group, has announced the appointment of Eddie Morton and Vincent Pung as deputy leads. Before joining Sandpiper, Morton led communications and advocacy for Australia’s member-owned health fund industry. Based in Beijing, Pung has played a critical role in the growth of Sandpiper’s health practice across Asia-Pacific over the past five years. Pung’s client experience covers pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organisations. Both will report to the managing director of Sandpiper Health, Robert Magyar.

 

 

