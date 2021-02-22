Move and win roundup: Week of February 22, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover February 22 through 26, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Duncan Pointer, the former Vizeum Asia Pacific CEO, has been appointed managing director of sports digital agency Mailman’s APEC (Asia Pacific excluding China) division. Singapore-based Pointer's role is to drive business growth and client services across the APEC region, leading a team of 50-plus across Singapore, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Pointer has been in Singapore for the last eight years, having relocated with Dentsu International in 2013, and was charged with growing the Vizeum network across the region. After leaving Dentsu, Pointer joined LanciaConsult, a management consultancy where he launched their marketing solutions offering.

MediaCom China has appointed Stacy Zhang as chief commercial officer. Zhang will lead all the commercial-related business in MediaCom China. She will be based in Shanghai and report to Rupert McPetrie, CEO Greater China. She joins MediaCom from the automotive industry, where she worked with PSA, CJLR and most recently Byton.

72andSunny Singapore appointed Ida Siow to the role of president, leading the Singapore office. Siow has over 15 years experience in major networks across the world. She spent time in BBH London, Ogilvy Shanghai and J. Walter Thomspson (now Wunderman Thompson) where she

was head of planning for Singapore and Southeast Asia, before joining 72andSunny two years

ago.

Salween Group has appointed Rod Mackenzie to the newly-created position of content director. Mackenzie will oversee the output of the company’s Content Studio, a unit that unites its content strategists, copywriters, video producers and graphic artists as a cohesive team creating multimedia content for brands. Working alongside the agency’s trategy & analytics, PR, creative and video teams, Mackenzie will collaborate with clients to build content for a variety of channels.

MullenLowe Mishra has appointed ex PHD Vietnam executive Hung Nguyen as business director. This latest appointment comes in addition to Guilherme Tonon coming on board at MullenLowe Mishra as head of strategy and consumer engagement.

99 Group, which operates several Southeast Asian property portal brands, has appointed Happy Marketer to drive its data-led digital marketing roadmap through Google Analytics 360, the first such collaboration between the property platform and a digital marketing agency. Happy Marketer, part of Dentsu Singapore’s CXM Group, will support 99 Group in transforming its customer journey, enhancing user experience, and boosting user acquisition on the property search portal.

Event management firm EventXtra has rebranded itself to EventX. This updated identity will be more representative of the brand and company culture and signifies the company's growing ambition to greater connect the world with events. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EventX has seen rapid growth, hosting events for the likes of Alibaba, Amazon, Hong Kong Cyberport, HSBC, and Swire. Meanwhile, the company has appointed Rick Boost, a former Campaign Asia-Pacific editor and former regional editor of Marketing Magazine (Hong Kong), as its content marketing manager.

Nicole Bence, network digital sales director at Seven West Media, has been appointed chair of the IAB Australia Board, effective immediately. Bence succeeds Matt Rowley, CEO of Pedestrian Group, who has been chair since January 2019. Bence will work closely with IAB Australia CEO, Gai Le Roy, on initiatives and programs to address key industry matters including the role of measurement ratings currency, preparation for changes to online identifiers such as cookies, continuing to drive programmatic transparency and input in the local Privacy Act review. Bence joined Seven West Media in February 2020 from Pacific Magazines, where she led its commercial team and previously was digital commercial cirector at NOVA Entertainment.

Wavemaker Thailand has appointed Jutarat Eartrakulpaiboon and Christopher Orcutt to the roles of general manager and head of strategy effective immediately. With more than 20 years of experiences and expertise, both will be responsible for leading the local team in strategic and planning practices, reporting to Rathakorn Surbsuk, managing director of Wavemaker Thailand. Eartrakulpaiboon joins the agency from Vizeum Thailand, where she was GM. Orcutt was previously regional strategic planning director of Publicis One. Meanwhile, Supachai Supapirom has been named to the newly created role of director of ecommerce. Supapirom, who was previously digital director at Vizeum will now be responsible for corporate eCommerce strategy planning as well as building ties with external stakeholders and partners.

Thrive PR + Communications has promoted Clare Basire to general manager, Sydney, while also appointing her to the Thrive executive. Basire takes on this role following more than three years as Thrive’s business director in Sydney. As GM, she will continue to spearhead the office’s operations and team, as well as take on responsibility for national duties including leading client experience and service.

Behavioural research firm EyeSee has opened a new APAC sales office in Singapore led by Tom Vande Moortel who will continue to work with and expand their existing Asian client portfolio.

Intelligent Video Solutions (IVS) has partnered with RSquared Global Ventures (R2GV) to support its expansion plans in launching iVS’ premium programmatic marketplace to advertisers via the consolidation of video inventories of premium web-publishers and broadcasters initially in South-East Asia and Australia. R2GV was recently launched by R2GV, launched by Ranga Somanathan, previously CEO of OMG Singapore and Malaysia and Ravi Bhaya, ex-managing director at Publicis Media Indonesia.

DDB Group Hong Kong has launched Motion, a new offering designed to bring the exacting craftsmanship of film and photography studios to digital-friendly executions in response to client aspirations for higher creative quality for social and digital content, not just cheaper. The division is led by integrated creative specialist Jamal Hamidi, previously ECD of DDB Group Hong Kong, who now serves as managing director of Motion. Hamidi has also recruited Jacie Tan from O&M RedFuse as head of content creation who has three decades of experience as a producer. Motion covers a wide range of services including digital content, video, photography, animation and motion design, and live-streaming. It has already begun operation, with specialists embedded into DDB’s creative department, working on briefs, producing digital content and physical collateral for clients such as McDonald’s, Hotels.com, Landmark, and Johnson&Johnson. See story here.