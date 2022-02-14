Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of February 14, 2022

Weber Shandwick, Crea, Imagination, BWM Isobar Sydney, Archetype Hong Kong, iProspect Sydney, Mondelēz International, Sandpiper, FCB Interface, It's Friday, Match & Wood, Wagawin, Outbrain and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover February 14 through 18, 2022. 
Weber Shandwick appointed Corbin Hsieh as managing director in China. He has been China general manager since 2021 after serving as chief growth officer and executive vice president for nearly two years. He will continue to report to Tyler Kim, APAC CEO. Hsieh began his career in Weber Shandwick’s Taiwan office in 2004 before relocating to Beijing. He left the agency for roles at several other companies before returning to Weber Shandwick in an integrated marketing role in Shanghai. His expertise spans beauty, fashion, luxury, lifestyle and sports marketing.

Ecommerce enabler Crea appointed FMCG veteran Katrina Neo as CEO in Malaysia. The move follows the announcement of a US$25 million investment by brand accelerator SuperOrdinary and signals ambitious growth plans across Southeast Asia, the company said. She previously held leadership roles at Dutch Lady, Kraft, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Kimberly-Clark. Crea was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Aimone Ripa di Meana and Alessandro Piscini, and is headquartered in Thailand. It works with more than 84 international beauty, fashion, and FMCG brands including The Body Shop, Vans and Nestlé Dolce Gusto.

Imagination appointed Sarah Normand as general manager to lead growth in its Melbourne office. She joins from experiential agency George P. Johnston, where she gained international experience as director of special events, working with clients such as Cisco, Workday and PwC. She has also worked with Toyota, Myer, Cricket Australia, Mercedes-Benz and Treasury Wines across a number of agencies. The agency also recruited Deni Martinez as environment design director. Originally from Mexico, she has worked throughout Europe with brands including Fendi, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and Ermenegildo Zegna. She will report to Dan Simon, senior creative director.

BWM Isobar Sydney hired two creative teams: Nick Cole and Pat Allenby as associate creative directors, and Heidi Rabbits and Eliza Smith as creatives. Cole and Allenby join from The Royals, Sydney and worked at Special Group before that, where one of their award-winning works was the 'Australian Open Ambush' for Uber Eats. Rabbitts and Smith join from VCCP, where they worked on brands including Cadbury, Compare the Market, Torrens University, and the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

Archetype Hong Kong promoted Maggie Leung to consultant. She joined Archetype in December 2020 and worked at Newell Public Relations before that. She will be driving content creation and media strategies for Amazon Web Services and other multi-market clients in the technology sector. She will also support content strategy and provide market and media intelligence to a regional tech client. 

iProspect Sydney promoted Marcelle Gomez to managing director. She joined iProspect just over 12 months ago as general manager and has over 20 years of experience in leadership roles across planning, account management, investment and general agency management. 

Mondelēz International appointed Narmeen Khan as managing director for Malaysia and Singapore. She has been with the companuy for 17 years and was previously MD in Pakistan. She succeeds the previous MD James Kane, who will be moving to a new role within Mondelēz International to be announced at a later date.

Sandpiper has brought in Winston Choo as a director in Singapore. Choo brings years of experience in communications and investor relations in the financial sector, as well as experience leading stakeholder outreach for public listings and M&As in APAC. Prior to this, he was executive director at Citigate Dewe Rogerson where he led corporate communications and investor relations briefs for international and local clients based in the firm’s Singapore office. In his new role, he will aim to expand the firm’s financial practice, with a particular focus on clients in financial services, alternative investments, and asset and wealth management.

FCB Interface has appointed Aditi Patwardhan as chief strategy officer where she will lead the strategy mandate to drive the next level of growth for the agency. Patwardhan brings extensive agency experience including stints at Lowe Lintas and Leo Burnett across brands such as Unilever, P&G, Knorr and McDonald’s. In her new role, she will be based out of the Mumbai office.

Boutique creative studio It’s Friday has appointed Cate Mathers as head of strategy. Mathers brings to the table 20 years of experience in creative, digital, CX and media agencies, most recently as head of strategy as The Works. It’s Friday was recently launched by founders Pete Bosilkovski, Vince Lagana and Jeremy De Villiers, with work already underway for first client Domino’s.

Independent media agency Match & Wood has won the accounts of Chobani Australia for the Chobani and Gippsland Dairy brands following a pitch. The agency will manage media strategy, planning and buying across all channels for Chobani’s yogurts and oat milk as well as its Gippsland Dairy yogurt range.

Digital agency has Wagawin will represent ad tech reseller Hotdesk Asia in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Munich-based agency had previously built a customer base in Southeast Asia and is looking to do the same in North Asia.

Following its recent IPO, recommendation platform Outbrain has appointed Paul Knegten to the newly created position of CMO. Knegten will lead Outbrain’s global marketing initiatives and will promote the global brand. He will oversee the global and regional planning, development and execution of the brand’s strategic and product marketing programmes and campaigns Prior to this, Knegten was CMO of Beeswax, which was acquired in 2021 by Comcast’s FreeWheel.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

