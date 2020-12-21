Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of December 21, 2020

Dentsu International, Bud Communications, Brunswick, Schneider Electric, OMD, DuluxGroup, and more to come in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover December 21 through 25, 2020. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Dentsu International has announced that it is merging its celebrity, influencer, and sports marketing division – C’Lab, with its global branded content division - The Story Lab (TSL) in India. Deepak Kumar, director, C’Lab, will lead the business in India as country head for The Story Lab. Adding these two agencies together is aimed at simplifying clients’ needs in the content space and leverage TSL’s footprint and IPs across the globe. The merged entity will operate under the TSL brand.  

Tech PR firm Bud Communications has appointed Sherawaye Hagger as client director where she will oversee Bud’s integrated offering and client strategy. Hagger was previously a practice director at H+K Strategies Singapore. Meanwhile, Virginie Cosentino joins as an account executive to support Bud’s digital offering, while Maina Harjani joins as account manager to support the agency’s expanded regional capability and editorial and content offering. Stuart Edwards also joins as a non-executive director to advise on operations and business growth. Edwards was previously COO, Edelman APACMEA and managing director and part owner at MullenLowe Profero.

Jenny Chan has been named VP, global external communications, at Schneider Electric. Chan was previously VP, head of public affairs, Asia at WeWork and VP, global business development, at The Hoffman Agency.

Brunswick Group has named Tom Deegan as a partner in Hong Kong beginning January 4, 2021. Deegan has over three decades of cross-border M&A experience specialising in energy and infrastructure. He previously served as the general counsel of the Public Investment Fund, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and prior to that, senior partner and led the M&A and energy & infrastructure practices in APAC for Sidley Austin. At Brunswick, Deegan will strengthen the firm’s M&A capabilities in Asia and bring his international legal and regulatory expertise to bear for clients globally.

OMD has have been reappointed as media agency to DuluxGroup following a competitive pitch. OMD Melbourne will continue with their current remit of media strategy, planning and buying across all channels for DuluxGroup.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

