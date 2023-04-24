Move and win roundup: Week of April 24, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Tourism Fiji has appointed Srishti Narayan, head of global marketing, as chief marketing officer to succeed departing Emma Campbell. Tourism Fiji announced the reshuffle in a LinkedIn post and expressed gratitude to Campbell for her contributions, particularly during the most challenging period through Covid-19. Narayan joined as head of global marketing last August. Prior to Tourism Fiji, she worked for Stuff, Bank of New Zealand and ANZ. The LinkedIn post mentions she “has won the CMO role following a competitive selection process”. Outgoing Campbell had been with the organisation for almost four years. She joined as director of marketing and was soon promoted to the role of CMO in September 2021. Campbell was selected as Campaign Asia’s Women to Watch APAC in 2022.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) has appointed Lou Wee as director of global strategic business. Based in Hong Kong, Wee sits within SCMP’s Advertising and Marketing Solutions (AMS) business to build and nurture long-term partnerships with global strategic accounts. He rejoins SCMP after his move to Vice Media as vice president of sales & brand partnerships, APAC in 2022. Wee previously held roles as head of advertising sales for Hong Kong and regional markets, and regional director of advertising and partnerships from 2018-2022 in SCMP. With over 15 years of diverse media and advertising experience acquired from Hong Kong and Singapore, Wee worked for VICE Media, FOX Networks Group, CNBC and The Wall Street Journal.

Kwik Kopy Australia, a leading design, print and signage organisation, has appointed InsideOut PR, a Sydney PR agency and a partner of global communications group IPREX, to support Kwik Kopy’s growing profile in the market and the innovative releases that will empower more businesses to make their mark on the world.