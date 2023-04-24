Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Move and win roundup: Week of April 24, 2023

In our weekly column of people moves and account wins, we have updates from Tourism Fiji, SCMP, and Kwik Kopy Australia this Monday.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover April 24 through 28, 2023. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Tourism Fiji has appointed Srishti Narayan, head of global marketing, as chief marketing officer to succeed departing Emma Campbell. Tourism Fiji announced the reshuffle in a  LinkedIn post and expressed gratitude to Campbell for her contributions, particularly during the most challenging period through Covid-19. Narayan joined as head of global marketing last August. Prior to Tourism Fiji, she worked for Stuff, Bank of New Zealand and ANZ. The LinkedIn post mentions she “has won the CMO role following a competitive selection process”. Outgoing Campbell had been with the organisation for almost four years. She joined as director of marketing and was soon promoted to the role of CMO in September 2021. Campbell was selected as Campaign Asia’s Women to Watch APAC in 2022.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) has appointed Lou Wee as director of global strategic business. Based in Hong Kong, Wee sits within SCMP’s Advertising and Marketing Solutions (AMS) business to build and nurture long-term partnerships with global strategic accounts. He rejoins SCMP after his move to Vice Media as vice president of sales & brand partnerships, APAC in 2022. Wee previously held roles as head of advertising sales for Hong Kong and regional markets, and regional director of advertising and partnerships from 2018-2022 in SCMP. With over 15 years of diverse media and advertising experience acquired from Hong Kong and Singapore, Wee worked for VICE Media, FOX Networks Group, CNBC and The Wall Street Journal.

Kwik Kopy Australia, a leading design, print and signage organisation, has appointed InsideOut PR, a Sydney PR agency and a partner of global communications group IPREX, to support Kwik Kopy’s growing profile in the market and the innovative releases that will empower more businesses to make their mark on the world.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

2 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

3 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

5 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

6 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

7 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

8 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

9 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

10 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

New-business appointments in U.K. declined 18% year-on-year: AAR report
Feb 7, 2023
Shauna Lewis

New-business appointments in U.K. declined 18% ...

Global new-biz regional analysis: APAC new business takes a dip
The Knowledge
Jan 6, 2023
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz regional analysis: APAC new business ...

Just Published

The rise and fall of the blue checkmark
13 minutes ago
Isabelle du Plessis

The rise and fall of the blue checkmark

The recognition and respect that comes with good marketing or PR is earned.

YouTube tightens approach to eating disorder-related content
16 minutes ago
Lecia Bushak

YouTube tightens approach to eating disorder-related...

YouTube announced this week it would implement a revised approach to prevent eating disorder-related content on the site from fueling harmful misinformation.

Simplification, responsibility, automation: GroupM’s approach to a changing market
19 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Simplification, responsibility, automation: ...

EXCLUSIVE: GroupM global investment lead Andrew Meaden shares how the world’s largest media buyer is approaching a changed media landscape ahead of the 2023 upfronts.

Stagwell combines four creative shops under Crispin Porter + Bogusky
22 minutes ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Stagwell combines four creative shops under Crispin ...

MMI, Vitro and Observatory will come under CP+B North America, led by Maggie Malek.