Agency Report Card 2022: BBDO

With a new direction and vision ‘To Make Creativity Influential Again’, BBDO underwent a significant change in 2022 when Tze Kiat Tan, the CEO of Greater China, took over from Jean-Paul Burge as the chairman and CEO of Asia.

The agency has again demonstrated creative strength by winning several awards at Cannes Lions 2022, including a Silver Lion for Colenso BBDO and a Bronze Lion for BBDO India but these agencies have a long history of earning even greater accolades.

BBDO Asia faced a slight decline in revenue and profit compared to 2021 but managed to win new business in China despite the lockdown and travel restrictions under Tan’s new business strategies. The agency network is also transforming its offices across the region into more centres of excellence for data analytics, creative transcreation, digital technology services and lifestyle content.

In Australia, Clemenger BBDO also experienced changes as Dani Bassil joined the agency and united the Melbourne and Sydney offices following Jim Gall stepping down as CEO of Clemenger BBDO Melbourne Group. The agency says the move gives clients better capability and expertise across both locations and so long as it sparks collaboration while allowing free creativity we have to view the move as positive.

Category 2022 2021 Business C+ B- Innovation C+ C+ DEI and sustainability C+ C+ Creativity and effectiveness B+ B+ Management B- B- *2021 scores adjusted to new numeric scale. Read about the grading methodology

Business (C+)

BBDO, like everyone else, had a tough time dealing with China’s Covid restrictions. But in comparison to many other agencies, they weathered the storm well. The agency did not share business details from its ANZ markets, but in Asia profits and revenues were down in low single digits.

That doesn’t mean BBDO wasn’t winning any new business. The agency saw a 27% increase in revenues from new business compared to the previous year. Despite extended lockdown in Shanghai, the office secured new businesses from Bosch, InterContinental Hotels, Airwallex, Budweiser, Bytedance and PepsiCo.

Other clients added in China include AB InBev, Alibaba, BMW, Bytedance, Changan, Descente, and Lotus. In fact, eight out of BBDO Asia’s top ten clients overall still come from the China market, underscoring its ongoing oversized importance to the agency, as we also noted last year.

Ultimately, Greater China persevered, with Mainland China and Hong Kong remaining in the green, while Taiwan recorded double-digit growth. India and Philippines improved their performance and there were some projects won in Thailand. But ultimately, enough markets lost revenue to pull its growth rates into negative territory.

Despite losing Ford and SC Johnson globally, BBDO climbed up to the 6th spot among APAC creative agencies on Campaign AI New Business League, powered by R3, from 9th place last year.

We applaud the persistent efforts on new business in a difficult year for China, but would like to see more gains elsewhere to diversify its income geographically. Given the overall revenue and profit declines, the grade slips to an average score of C+.

Innovation (C+)

Last year, we pointed out that the agency largely focused all its innovative efforts in China and India, the top two markets. This year, they’ve made efforts to steer to other markets as well.

Across the region, BBDO has established centres of excellence with specific capabilities in specific markets. BBDO Guerrero built a data and analytics hub from the Philippines, serving regional clients based in Shanghai and Singapore. In Greater China, BBDO Shanghai has become a hub for strategic creative transcreation, Interone in Beijing functions like a digital back-end and technology services hub while Cedar in Hong Kong forms the hub for lifestyle content.

The agency formed metaverse production partnerships in China, Singapore and Thailand. This meant investing or scaling up new departments in each market according to client needs. The brand consulting unit was expanded in China; content production scaled in Shanghai; Flare Manila, the in-house production arm of BBDO Guerrero, brought in more photo and video editing expertise.

For its long-term clients, such as Mercedes, BBDO consolidated the account globally with Team X under Omnicom in late 2021. Led from Beijing and Taiwan, the agency is integrating and coordinating creative CRM, media PR, and event teams, bringing talents together across Greater China. By now, similar cross-market integrated teams are already well-entrenched across the industry so this doesn’t move the innovation needle much.

Nor do its partnerships. In terms of new alliances, BBDO reached a deal with VR distribution startup Veer to help clients with cutting-edge metaverse production. Another tie-up with a Singapore-based social media agency Boom Digital Media will help its clients in influencer marketing efforts. Finally, BBDO’s content production partnership with MTP Shanghai is helping SVW, Jägermeister and Champion produce award-winning campaigns. All of these are positive for the agency’s clients but nonetheless reflect BBDO’s need to outsource non-core yet still important capabilities.

Perhaps most innovative are BBDO Asia’s content collaborations. The agency teamed up with Tencent Video and Alibaba to produce two workplace reality shows. ‘Next Promotion’ is a joint project between Tencent Video and BBDO Greater China which generated social media buzz in China and drew over 600 million viewers year-to-date.

The Future Shaper Challenge’ is a show and competition produced by Alibaba with BBDO CEO Tze Kiat Tan as a judge and mentor to around 50 college students who competed for the title of ‘the new marketer’. To BBDO’s leadership team, these projects are not just about attracting clients but also attracting new talent, winning national attention in China, one of BBDO’s top markets.

Overall, BBDO’s innovations are rather insipid, but its willingness to turn its entire business into a reality show reflects a gutsy innovative and creative approach that helps bring an otherwise dour grade up to average.

DEI & Sustainability (C+)

BBDO’s staff gender split includes 61% women, up from 53% in 2021. We’re told top leadership is also a ‘healthy balance’ of genders though we're not privy to the ratio, but last year, women made up 44% of leadership roles. A gender breakdown for ANZ is also not known.

We don’t have a lot of evidence of strong DEI programmes. At the global level, Learns, an upskilling programme designed to promote DEI, was rolled out. We also know that Grace Wee and Kaori Yatsu were appointed as regional DEI director in China and head of DEI in Japan, respectively. It may be too early to see any impact from their leadership but this year the China office was honoured for its workplace DEI practices at the country’s sHero event.

Regarding sustainability, the agency’s electricity consumption spiked 21% in 2022 compared to the year prior, but the agency points to a 56% reduction from pre-pandemic days. BBDO adheres to Omnicom’s Environmental Policy guides, tracks and measures energy usage and continues to reduce its carbon footprint as part of the Science Based Targets initiative, which audits participating companies on their emission reduction goals. Progress details, like the 40.5% cut in energy usage per person are contained in Omnicom annual reports only at a global level.

With clients, BBDO has worked to encourage sustainability, reflected in the launch of the ‘Kintab Toothpaste Tabs’ campaign that champions the removal of plastic packaging in products.

However, Omnicom does not have qualms about enrolling climate polluters in its roster and while BBDO Asia used to work closely with Exxon, it says it no longer works with fossil fuel clients.

Overall, Asia-led or Asian-born DEI and sustainability efforts are largely missing. Given efforts like sHero out of China, we suspect there is more happening behind the scene both in India, Southeast Asia and Australia, but without further evidence we can’t improve the grade.

The only thing preventing the grade from dropping this year are the strong inclusive messages coming out of its work like #SeeEqual and Beyond Binary Code. We know creatives in the agency care about DEI - we just need to see it in the agency’s DNA.

Creativity & Effectiveness (B+)

Featured by Agency Report Cards 2021, ‘The Dissolving Bottle’ by BBDO Guerrero, a green innovation that reimagines shampoo packaging as an open-source solution, kept the awards rolling even in 2022. The agency swiped more than 30 awards for the campaign in 2022, including D&AD, New York Festivals Advertising Awards, LIA, Spikes, the Gerety Awards, the 2022 Boomerang Awards and more.

Ariel’s #SeeEqual and the new iteration in the long-running #ShareTheLoad series which advocates for equality within households won a Bronze Lion at Cannes. The campaign went viral with over 115 million views on various social platforms and generated more than US$35 million in earned media and 4 billion earned impressions. Brand awareness soared by 142%. The campaign also changed attitudes: in 2015, 79% of men surveyed in India thought that laundry was a woman’s job, but now only 26% do.

The ‘Beyond Binary Code’ campaign by Colenso BBDO and Spark, which aimed to make gender data more inclusive for businesses, won a Silver Lion at Cannes. The campaign created a ‘copy and paste’ HTML code with OutLine Aotearoa and non-binary communities that businesses could use to offer gender-inclusive options on their websites.

(Beyond Binary Code Case Study from Colenso BBDO on Vimeo.)

Five-star chicken campaign ‘The Movies That Made (From) Us’ in Thailand hit millions of views within one day of release and was shortlisted for 19 awards, as it is an ad that spans generations and designed to have something for just about everyone. The campaign won YouTube’s Award for Best Storytelling.

Awards are not the best metric for creativity but the agency’s campaigns tackled social issues of emotional equality, gender inclusivity, sustainability and happiness for people of all ages. We kept its ‘excellent’ score of B+.

Management (B-)

Despite having a 90% retention rate for senior management, the agency faced a higher turnover rate. Last year, we reported a high turnover when the agency had to make some tough calls to shut some offices in the pandemic. This year, the turnover is still high and above industry-average, but that at leadership level is fairly stable.

That said, the agency made a slew of top hires in various markets. Asia and Australia both had new CEOs. Tze Kiat Tan for Asia and Digitas alum Dani Bassil for Australia are female CEOs who bring new strategies and visions to the region's management teams.

Becky You took over Tan’s role as CEO of Greater China. Hans Lopez, who was the chief operating officer for Greater China, also moved up to the same position for Asia. Other senior hires include Melvin Kuek as CEO of BBDO Singapore, Michael Wong as ECD of Interone Beijing, Gavin Simpson as ECD of BBDO Guerrero, and Shih-yen Lee as CCO of BBDO Taiwan.

Clemenger BBDO made several promotions and new hires for ANZ management teams, including Jim Curtis as CCO, Jacqueline Witts as chief strategy officer, Sonia von Bibra as national head of production, Tristan Graham as ECD, Richard Schloeffel as CFO, Joseph Smeaton as strategy partner, and Ian Todd as general manager of operations.

Under Tan’s leadership, BBDO Asia won new business pitches and created more impact with reality shows in China. The agency is making a strong pitch once again to put creative work at the heart of all its efforts. What we need to see in future is more of a commitment to training and development to foster skills and greater DEI to rebuild BBDO into the great creative culture it is in some markets, and can be across all markets.

Efforts like BBDO Masterclass, a one-month-long paid mentorship programme for honing skills at the junior leadership level, is a start, but we need to see more. We will keep the management grade at B-.