Ad Nut
1 day ago

Actor Eddie Peng recruits sea turtle warriors in China

A campaign for WildAid by MediaMonks is not gathering an actual army of marine reptiles, but an army of humans who pledge to protect them.

MediaMonks' 'Sea Turtle Warriors' campaign for WildAid features actor Eddie Peng asking people to take a pledge to help protect the animals.

This is somewhat less exciting than the flotilla of armed-to-the-teeth and righteously murderous loggerheads and leatherbacks that Ad Nut was picturing after hearing the phrase 'sea turtle warriors'. But it's always good to see campaigns that encourage you humans to lend help to the innocent and noble creatures who share this planet with you. 

The campaign includes a film directed by Henry Chen (below), out-of-home ads and a WeChat microsite where people can pledge to protect turtles in exchange for a personalised Sea Turtle Warrior avatar—made for sharing, of course. 

Running until the end of the year, the campaign started in late September and has, according to MediaMonks, reached 475 million OOH views across 12 cities and has racked up 16 million views online, with close to 20,000 people taking the pledge.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

