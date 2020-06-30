s4

S4's MightyHive to absorb Australian digital shop Lens10
Jun 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

S4's MightyHive to absorb Australian digital shop Lens10

Sir Martin Sorrell's also hired former Ogilvy CEO Miles Young as a non-executive director.

Sorrell: Spending through a recession is 'nonsense'
Apr 2, 2020
Danny Rogers

Sorrell: Spending through a recession is 'nonsense'

The S4 Capital chief remains bullish about a Q4 recovery.

One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative chief: Jouke Vuurmans
Apr 1, 2020
Lindsay Stein

One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative chief: Jouke Vuurmans

Vuurmans, who previously held the title of global executive creative director, said that now was the time for MediaMonks to have its first global CCO because of its ever-increasing scale.

S4 Capital reports net loss as revenue rises 292%
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

S4 Capital reports net loss as revenue rises 292%

Like-for like revenue rose 41% in what Martin Sorrell called an "outstandingly successful" first full financial year.

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital buys Latin American digital shop Circus Marketing
Jan 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital buys Latin American digital shop Circus Marketing

Sorrell is merging Circus with S4's global content practice, which is built around MediaMonks.

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Nov 17, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview

Former WPP chief was angry that ex-colleague called S4 Capital 'speck in rear-view mirror'.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia