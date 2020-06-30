s4
S4's MightyHive to absorb Australian digital shop Lens10
Sir Martin Sorrell's also hired former Ogilvy CEO Miles Young as a non-executive director.
Sorrell: Spending through a recession is 'nonsense'
The S4 Capital chief remains bullish about a Q4 recovery.
One-on-one with MediaMonks' first global creative chief: Jouke Vuurmans
Vuurmans, who previously held the title of global executive creative director, said that now was the time for MediaMonks to have its first global CCO because of its ever-increasing scale.
S4 Capital reports net loss as revenue rises 292%
Like-for like revenue rose 41% in what Martin Sorrell called an "outstandingly successful" first full financial year.
Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital buys Latin American digital shop Circus Marketing
Sorrell is merging Circus with S4's global content practice, which is built around MediaMonks.
Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Former WPP chief was angry that ex-colleague called S4 Capital 'speck in rear-view mirror'.
