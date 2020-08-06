s4 capital

MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India
Aug 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Last full time role was with Cheil India where he was head of digital creative

Martin Sorrell: 'There's something about the unfairness of it that drives me'
Jul 7, 2020
Adam Gale

S4 chief on bouncing back, what he would do with WPP and why Xi Jinping has the right philosophy.

S4's MightyHive to absorb Australian digital shop Lens10
Jun 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Sir Martin Sorrell's also hired former Ogilvy CEO Miles Young as a non-executive director.

Sorrell warns of homogenous purpose campaigns, says COVID-19 is 'burning platform' for digital acceleration
Jun 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

In a wide-ranging live session during Campaign Connect, the former boss of WPP spoke to the acceleration of digital and responded to the 'distressing' situation unfolding in the US.

Sorrell: COVID-19 will trigger 'Darwinian cull' of ad industry
Apr 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

In a wide-ranging interview, the S4 Capital chief discusses how COVID-19 presents an opportunity for some businesses, and a coup de grâce for others.

Sorrell on Facebook's Reliance deal: 'Whilst everyone else is looking at their boots, they are looking at the sky'
Apr 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The mammoth $5.7 billion investment at a time when most companies are cutting costs points to the flexibility of the tech sector, the head of S4 Capital told Campaign Asia-Pacific.

