Advertising Media News
Simon Gwynn
1 day ago

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Mindshare has worked on the brand's account since 2014.

Facebook: account is reportedly worth $750 million
Facebook: account is reportedly worth $750 million

Facebook’s relationship with Mindshare looks set to come to an end after the WPP-owned agency pulled out of the tech giant’s global media agency review.

Dentsu, which is also an incumbent for Facebook, remains in contention along with Havas Group and Publicis Groupe, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news that WPP’s media-buying arm, Group M, was pulling out of the review.

Facebook’s “request for strict contractual terms” had contributed to the decision to withdraw, the WSJ said.

A Facebook spokesperson told Campaign: “We’ve partnered with Mindshare for global media planning and buying across our brand portfolio since 2014 and are proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish together.

“We’re sorry that Group M has decided to withdraw from the RFP process. However we look forward to continuing to partner with their talented team as we move forward with our review of global media capabilities.”

Group M told the WSJ: “While we will not be participating in the review, we look ahead to future opportunities building on the successful work we created together since 2014.”

There was no comment about contractual terms but it is commonplace for a client and an agency to negotiate over issues such as control of data and guarantees about media pricing.

Facebook’s review, which launched in March, is being handled by ID Comms.

According to research consultancy Comvergence, the account is worth $750 million.

Facebook increased its total global adspend in 2020 by 44% to $2.26 billion, in contrast to Amazon, Google and Netflix, which all cut their spend.

Mindshare is currently defending a number of other major accounts including Unilever.

Group M, the world’s biggest advertising buyer, has prided itself on having Google and Facebook, the world’s two biggest media owners, as media clients as well as dealing with them as media vendors.

After winning Facebook as a client in 2014, Group M picked up Google as a client in 2015 via its acquisition of Essence, which is Google’s digital agency.

WPP agencies have also handled other duties for Facebook and its subisidiaries in the past. Instagram appointed Ogilvy for creative work in 2019.

WPP will continue to spend billions of dollars a year on behalf of clients who advertise on Facebook, which had $84 billion in ad sales in 2020.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Mindshare names APAC CEO

3 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

4 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

5 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

7 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

9 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome

10 BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome

Related Articles

Singapore EDB calls far-reaching media pitch
Media
Jun 25, 2021
Matthew Miller

Singapore EDB calls far-reaching media pitch

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Media
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global ...

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media beauty parade
Media
Jun 10, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Chanel invites agencies to pitch in global media ...

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review
Media
Jun 8, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

Just Published

How brands are using Twitch for sports marketing
Digital
18 minutes ago
Mariah Cooper

How brands are using Twitch for sports marketing

The NBA, DoorDash and American Express used Twitch to connect with Gen Z and Millennials.

Millennials are optimistic about brand values and activism. Gen Z is not
Marketing
51 minutes ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Millennials are optimistic about brand values and ...

A study by MullenLowe shows Gen Z expresses ambivalence towards brands.

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ecommerce and data
Media
1 hour ago
Ben Bold

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ...

Essence Consulting is working with three non-agency clients on digital transformation projects.

Adland’s anger at ‘unacceptable’ tabloid reporting of JWT discrimination case
Advertising
1 hour ago
Sara Nelson

Adland’s anger at ‘unacceptable’ tabloid reporting ...

Several adland organisations are set to complain to a UK regulator about about MailOnline's coverage of a discrimination case.