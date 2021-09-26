Advertising Media News
Alison Weissbrot
21 hours ago

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

The holding company was fined for failing to ensure foreign subsidiaries, including operations in India and China, met internal accounting controls.

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

WPP was fined $19 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for violating the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the government body said on Friday.

According to a press release, the SEC found that as the holding company “implemented an aggressive business growth strategy” it failed to ensure local advertising agencies in “high-risk markets” met its accounting standards.

“The order finds that WPP failed to ensure that these subsidiaries implemented WPP's internal accounting controls and compliance policies, instead allowing the founders and CEOs of the acquired entities to exercise wide autonomy and outsized influence,” the press release reads.

The SEC goes on to detail that WPP “failed to promptly or adequately respond to repeated warning signs of corruption or control failures at certain subsidiaries,” citing examples.

For instance in India, a WPP subsidiary repeatedly bribed government officials in return for advertising contracts. WPP failed to respond to the issue after receiving several anonymous complaints. The SEC found other “schemes and internal accounting control deficiencies” related to WPP subsidiaries in China, Brazil and Peru.

"A company cannot allow a focus on profitability or market share to come at the expense of appropriate controls," said Charles Cain, the SEC's FCPA unit chief, in a statement. "Further, it is essential for companies to identify the root cause of problems when red flags emerge to prevent a pattern of corrupt behavior from taking hold."

WPP agreed to cease and desist from committing the violations and to pay the $19 million fine, which includes $10.1 million in disgorgement, $1.1 million in prejudgment interest and an $8 million penalty.

However, the holding company declined to admit or deny the SEC’s findings.

“The Commission’s findings relate to control issues as well as the acquisition and integration of companies in high-risk markets until 2018,” a WPP spokesperson said in a statement. “As the Commission’s Order recognises, WPP’s new leadership has put in place robust new compliance measures and controls, fundamentally changed its approach to acquisitions, cooperated fully with the Commission and terminated those involved in misconduct.”

A WPP spokesperson declined to name the people terminated, but said they were directly involved with the concerned acquired companies. He emphasized that the issues predate CEO Mark Read and WPP’s current leadership team, and said that the company has appointed an additional 36 people to its internal audit and compliance teams to “ensure robust procedures and controls going forward.”

Martin Sorrell, who was CEO of WPP during the time of the allegations, said in a statement: “I had no part or involvement in the settlement between the SEC and WPP. My personal commitment to compliance and controls during almost fifty years of value creation has been rigorous and remains so. I note there have been terminations of only certain senior executives and other employees at WPP involved in the misconduct as a consequence. I left WPP as a good leaver as its statement of April 14, 2018 made clear.”

The SEC's investigation was conducted by Samantha Martin and Laura Bennett and supervised by David Reece and Charles Cain. The Securities and Exchange Board of India and Brazil's Comissão de Valores Mobilários participated in the investigation.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

1 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

2 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

4 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

5 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

6 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

7 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Related Articles

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account
Advertising
Jul 25, 2021
Simon Gwynn

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media ...

Publicis Groupe beats out WPP for Stellantis global media account
Marketing
Apr 27, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis Groupe beats out WPP for Stellantis global ...

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Digital
Jan 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for ...

WPP acquires AI company Satalia
Advertising
Aug 24, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

WPP acquires AI company Satalia

Just Published

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief
Advertising
33 minutes ago
Robert Sawatzky

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

One of the most awarded creative leaders in Asia, the former Ogilvy APAC CCO had launched his own shop nearly a year ago.

Thai consumers upend brand choices as they seek comfort in year two of Covid
Country Rankings
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Thai consumers upend brand choices as they seek ...

Despite a stable top three, consumers in this southeast Asian market disrupted their brand preferences in the past year.

'Righteous burger dude' smites the unsustainable in cartoon campaign
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

'Righteous burger dude' smites the unsustainable in ...

Aussie burger chain Grill'd and The Monkeys create a hero for our times in a new campaign that takes aim at rival restaurants.

Can Grab, Singha's rise inspire more local Thai labels to break out in brand-conscious Thailand?
Marketing
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Can Grab, Singha's rise inspire more local Thai ...

The omnipresent agriculture-to-telecom CP remains atop the local brand ranking in Thailand once again, but can more homegrown emerge from the shadow of MNC rivals to shine?