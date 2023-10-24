News Advertising Media PR Marketing
Rahat Kapur
3 days ago

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

The executive was terminated following a post by Shanghai's economic police, alleging that multiple former employees of an ad agency in China had taken advantage of their positions and facilitated large bribes.

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

British ad conglomerate WPP has fired an executive from GroupM China who has been detained on alleged bribery charges.

Campaign Asia-Pacific's coverage over the weekend identified GroupM China's chief investment officer Rycan Di as one of three employees detained in relation to the incident, along with two other former employees, ex-head of data centre Yao Lan, and ex-general manager for GroupM China, Diana Hong. The three parties were also explictly named in a police statement issued by Shanghai's Economic Investigations Department (ECID) on the social media site Weibo on Saturday night.

It is alleged the events relate to the nature of rebate mismanagement, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. 

Patrick Xu, GroupM China's CEO and country managing director for WPP China, was also questioned by police but not detained.

Following the Shanghai authorities' official post, WPP has also issued their own statement as of last night. In it, they assert they are co-operating with Chinese authorities and have halted any affiliations with any external organisations related to the police investigation:

Following the detention of a GroupM China executive on charges of bribery last week, we are cooperating with the authorities and conducting our own investigation with an independent third party. We cannot comment on the details of an active police investigation. However, we are terminating the executive’s employment with the company, and GroupM is suspending trade with any external organisation we understand to be part of the police enquiries. We are absolutely committed to behaving in accordance with the law and our own code of conduct, and will take all necessary  action to ensure this is the case within our business.

It is unclear if Di, Yao and Hong are still being detained by Shanghai's police. Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to WPP and its sources for further information.

More as this story develops. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

2 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

5 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

7 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

8 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

10 ‘Why now?’: analysts react to Wunderman Thompson-VMLY&R merger

Related Articles

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided
Oct 21, 2023
Rahat Kapur

WPP executive understood to be detained in ...

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges
Oct 22, 2023
Rahat Kapur

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive ...

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure
Apr 26, 2022
Arvind Hickman

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM ...

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC
Aug 16, 2022

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

Just Published

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back in Asahi's sales
16 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The CMO's MO: Loretta Lee on putting the fizz back ...

Innovation, growth and the premiumisation of beer—these are just some of the hot topics on Asahi's marketing director for Asia, Loretta Lee's mind.

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful
16 hours ago
Robert Heldt

Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful

Asia remains one of the most diverse, nuanced and vibrant global regions, brimming with the potential for business success. So, why are so many brands still struggling to treat localisation as more than a quick lift-and-shift strategy job? Robert Heldt explores.

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global ...

Yasuharu Sasaki, Will Swayne and Pete Stein will head up global practices teams for creative, media and CXM under Jean Lin's leadership, while Peter Huijboom steps down as Dentsu's international media CEO to serve in an advisory role.

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video
21 hours ago
John Harrington

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Rob Mayhew, the popular social media creator, has published a video mocking Havas and its CEO Yannick Bolloré after the company defended its decision to work with Shell.