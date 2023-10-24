WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

British ad conglomerate WPP has fired an executive from GroupM China who has been detained on alleged bribery charges.

Campaign Asia-Pacific's coverage over the weekend identified GroupM China's chief investment officer Rycan Di as one of three employees detained in relation to the incident, along with two other former employees, ex-head of data centre Yao Lan, and ex-general manager for GroupM China, Diana Hong. The three parties were also explictly named in a police statement issued by Shanghai's Economic Investigations Department (ECID) on the social media site Weibo on Saturday night.

It is alleged the events relate to the nature of rebate mismanagement, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Patrick Xu, GroupM China's CEO and country managing director for WPP China, was also questioned by police but not detained.

Following the Shanghai authorities' official post, WPP has also issued their own statement as of last night. In it, they assert they are co-operating with Chinese authorities and have halted any affiliations with any external organisations related to the police investigation: