Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

WPP acquires sonic branding agency Amp

Company will join Landor & Fitch’s brand design offering.

Mark Read: WPP chief executive says audio has become a 'critical component' of the marketing mix
WPP has acquired sonic branding agency Amp, shortly after its consecutive acquisitions of two influencer marketing agencies.

Joining WPP’s brand and design consultancy Landor & Fitch, Amp will create sound identities for clients.

Jane Geraghty, global chief executive of Landor & Fitch, said the acquisition gave it an “unparalleled breadth of capability”.

Founded in 2009 by Michele Arnese, Amp is based in the US, Europe and Asia. It has a global team of more than 60 people and has created sonic identities for Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz and Kraft Heinz, among others.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said that “audio has become a critical component of the marketing mix” following the rise of streaming and podcasting. 

He added: “The acquisition of Amp enhances our offer to clients, helping them create immersive experiences that engage consumers on a deeper level and drive their competitive advantage.”

The decision to acquire Amp was influenced by the Gen Z market. According to audio branding specialist PHMG, 75% of 18- to 24-year-olds said music helps them feel more connected to a brand.

Sonic branding is an underused asset in the industry, with an IAB report revealing that only 2% of digital ad spending was assigned to audio.

Michele Arnese, global chief executive of Amp, said the integration will allow the company to scale its Sonic DNA framework and sonic AI platform Sonic Hub. He added that Amp were “beyond thrilled” to start working with WPP.

