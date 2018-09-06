Search
WPP acquires sonic branding agency Amp
Company will join Landor & Fitch’s brand design offering.
Sep 6, 2018
Subaru NZ and BC&F Dentsu win top honours in 2018 Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards
What made this year's winners stand out?
Aug 20, 2018
AMP Awards 2018 shortlist announced
The winners of the fifth-annual Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards will be revealed on 6 September.
Aug 6, 2018
2018 AMP Awards deadline extended
The final entry deadline for the fifth Agency | Marketer Partnership Awards has been extended to this Friday, 10 August.
Aug 1, 2018
2018 AMP Awards deadline approaches, confirmed judges announced
The entry deadline for the fifth Agency | Marketer Partnership Awards is coming up on Monday, 6 August. View the complete list of confirmed judges and submit your entry!
Jul 6, 2018
Judges confirmed for AMP Awards 2018
Ahead of the entry deadline for the fifth Agency | Marketer Partnership Awards on 6 August, we share this year's esteemed judging panel.
