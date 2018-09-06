amp

WPP acquires sonic branding agency Amp
5 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

WPP acquires sonic branding agency Amp

Company will join Landor & Fitch’s brand design offering.

Subaru NZ and BC&F Dentsu win top honours in 2018 Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards
Sep 6, 2018
Staff

Subaru NZ and BC&F Dentsu win top honours in 2018 Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards

What made this year's winners stand out?

AMP Awards 2018 shortlist announced
Aug 20, 2018
Staff

AMP Awards 2018 shortlist announced

The winners of the fifth-annual Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards will be revealed on 6 September.

2018 AMP Awards deadline extended
Aug 6, 2018
Staff

2018 AMP Awards deadline extended

The final entry deadline for the fifth Agency | Marketer Partnership Awards has been extended to this Friday, 10 August.

2018 AMP Awards deadline approaches, confirmed judges announced
Aug 1, 2018
Staff

2018 AMP Awards deadline approaches, confirmed judges announced

The entry deadline for the fifth Agency | Marketer Partnership Awards is coming up on Monday, 6 August. View the complete list of confirmed judges and submit your entry!

Judges confirmed for AMP Awards 2018
Jul 6, 2018
Staff

Judges confirmed for AMP Awards 2018

Ahead of the entry deadline for the fifth Agency | Marketer Partnership Awards on 6 August, we share this year's esteemed judging panel.

