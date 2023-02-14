Advertising Digital Media News Opinions Sustainability Impact
Megan Reichelt
Feb 14, 2023

Wooing brand love and cost efficiencies

On Valentine's Day, brands are ardently wooing consumers to stay at the forefront of their minds and to preserve their loyalty. Those brands that truly comprehend and hold dear to their target audience's values, attitudes, and behaviors will stand out.

Wooing brand love and cost efficiencies

CMOs enter 2023 with an imperative to drive efficient growth. According to a recent Gartner report, their strategies and organisations need to be more robust due to unpredictable customer behaviours, burdensome cross-functional collaboration and the erosion of traditional sources of brand value. The volatile environment demands a relentless focus on customer value, purposeful marketing function evolution, and continual evolution of brand value optimisation.

According to the recent Hootsuite Talkwater brand love report, consumer perspectives and expectations have shifted post-pandemic. Brand loyalty took a hit as consumers abandoned brands that didn't create an emotional connection. They're looking for brands that align with their values while providing a wow experience. Only then, once trust is established, will brands be able to build stronger, closer relationships. 

How then will marketers be focused on creating brand love and driving cost efficiencies in a privacy-focused digital advertising ecosystem? Let’s explore their relationship goals.

Courting the 'me to we' consumers

Brands are passionately courting consumers to remain top of mind and to keep the loyalty and the flame alive. There will be reciprocity for brands that genuinely understand (and care about) their target audience's values, attitudes and behaviours and will always have an emotional relationship with the brands they're faithful to. 

After two years of consumption choices being limited by the pandemic and sacrificing in-person experiences, consumers want to return to normal. However, their perspective has changed; they want a better and improved version of before. According to the brand love report, consumers are navigating purchase decisions on a scale of ‘me to we’, where they want enhanced experiences for themselves but not in silos from broader geo-political, social and environmental happenings, according to the brand love report 2022. The new consumers think about sustainability, ecology, diversity and inclusion, among other considerations, when making short-term or long-term commitments with the brands.

Marketers recognise the importance of building brand love and evolving consumer behaviours. The brands that show a leading edge in customer centricity grow three times faster than the industry average, according to the KPMG Forrester report. 

Getting to the heart of messaging

Let’s begin by exploring what sentiment and emotion in content mean. Sentiment is the general mood of the page; it is often inferred as positive, neutral, or negative. Emotion is a feeling caused by your situation, such as happiness, fear, disgust, sadness or surprise.

So why do sentiments and emotions matter when it comes to context? It matters significantly because brands sell to people with emotions and make purchase decisions based on how they feel about or perceive the brand or product. Brands use feelings to get consumers to buy. The technology responsible for discerning content and context must effectively discern emotions, sentiments, and cultural nuances to capture the consumer's frame of mind.

What if the technology could read the page as a human would and understand the mood and feelings contained in a piece? Would that not help advertisers keep emotions at the heart of their campaigns and ensure that the ads are well placed in the 'right emotional context'? For example, the goal of a luxury car ad is to appeal to the reader’s sense of relaxation, luxury, and comfort — and so ads might be placed entirely outside of the automobile context and next to content that evokes those feelings. This semantic targeting lets the brand values resonate in the most appropriate emotional context.

Meet me in privacy-compliant settings, please 

There will be increased scrutiny of data that is collected for advertising. 

Marketers will need to be very clear about how consumer data is used, shared, and stored, with whom, and for what purposes, in a new era of transparency that gives people more control, and this will build trust. It makes sense for marketers to request permission upfront from the consumers. There’s not a tonne of benefit in being misleading about it because, without permission, data holds little value for a marketer.

Advertisers are starting to substitute that audience data with first-party data and contextual intelligence. Rather than having to support all the data management and privacy regulations that go along with capturing and leaving personally identifiable information, many marketers will switch to advertising in environments that are contextually relevant and use that as a proxy for the audience. 

Whilst technology is here to guide marketers to connect with consumers with the right messaging in the proper context, keeping consumers at the core of marketing strategy breeds loyalty and bottom-line growth. Investing in relationships with consumers directly impacts business revenue and strengthens customer loyalty. Sprout Social data suggests when consumers feel connected to brands, more than half of consumers (57%) will increase their spending with that brand, and 76% will buy from them over a competitor.

Happy Valentine’s Day, and stay connected with your consumers and their journeys to make meaningful connections. 

Megan Reichelt is the country manager for SEA at Integral Ad Science 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

4 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

7 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

8 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

9 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Related Articles

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite condom ads for Valentine's Day
Feb 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite ...

The way you make me feel: Striking the right sentiment with consumers and context this Valentine's Day
Feb 11, 2021
Laura Quigley

The way you make me feel: Striking the right ...

This Valentine’s Day, consider how your brand strategy ignites love
Feb 14, 2020
Laura Quigley

This Valentine’s Day, consider how your brand ...

Godiva challenges the soullessness of Valentine's Day in Japan
Feb 5, 2018
David Blecken

Godiva challenges the soullessness of Valentine's ...

Just Published

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred ...

'Go back to your sink'. 'I’ll fucking talk to you however I want.' These actual insults, quickly followed by invitations for sex, consensual or not, emerge in Maybelline's new awareness campaign, focusing on the very real stomach-churning vitriol faced by female gamers.

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency

Comrie founded her agency during the depths of Covid lockdown. And just two years later, she led the fledgling business through exceptional growth.

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu

Gahlaut joined the agency in September 2021