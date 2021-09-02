Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Charlene Ree, EternityX Marketing Technology

A successful serial entrepreneur, Ree has built a thriving business helping blue-chip global clients connect with mainland audiences.

Women to Watch 2021: Charlene Ree, EternityX Marketing Technology
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Charlene Ree

CEO and founder
EternityX Marketing Technology
Hong Kong

In three years, Charlene Ree has built EternityX from a three-person operation in Hong Kong to a global outfit with more than 50 employees in seven offices and 2,000 campaigns for more than 300 advertisers under its belt. And the company is not her first successful venture.

Ree spotted an opportunity to demystify China's fragmented and complex digital landscape for multinational clients and has driven EternityX's technological development toward that end. The platform focuses on connecting brands with best-fit audiences while solving critical issues involved in cross-border transactions, such as compliance with regulations and transparency with media partners. EternityX assists brands from prospecting to acquisition to retention to engagement to transaction, and boasts clients including Hilton, Sands China, Estēe Lauder, HSBC and Manulife.

Prior to EternityX, Ree in 2009 founded Httpool Asia, a cross-channel advertising network that grew by 50% a year for three years and sold to Sony in 2017.

Ree believes in fostering the right company culture and putting in place the right team members to enable highly efficient transnational business operations. To this end, she implemented the OKR (objectives and key results) management framework from early on to ensure focus on results that matter, transparency, and strategic alignment. She nurtures and empowers young employees into growth engines for the company by involving them in committee meetings where the vision and direction of the company are discussed and determined. This has galvanised many junior employees who went on to take up essential roles and earned respect in the industry.

Often quoted in the industry press and a frequent conference participant, Ree is an established trailblazer who blends strategic acumen with a defining vision. She sees EternityX's role as that of a bridge between China and the rest of the world, one that empowers brands to build true connections with their target audiences by learning their sincere needs and thus delivering lifelong brand value.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers ...

Women to Watch 2021: Nizwani Shahar, Ogilvy
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Nizwani Shahar, Ogilvy

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.