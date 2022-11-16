PR Analysis News
Brandon Doerrer
Nov 16, 2022

Women in Games swaps male and female voices to highlight harassment in gaming

Win rates plummeted as teamwork ceased and gender harassment began.

Women in Games swaps male and female voices to highlight harassment in gaming

It could be tough to tell that women make up 46% of gamers based on multiplayer voice chats alone. They don’t mic up as often as their male counterparts, and that’s on purpose — because when gamers hear feminine voices in their matches, harassment begins.

Women in Games Argentina, a company focused on making gaming a more inclusive space for women, ran an experiment to highlight gender discrimination in online gaming. It had three professional male gamers play Riot Games’ Valorant, initially speaking in their regular voices before turning on a modulator that made them sound more feminine.

Once the modulator turned on, all semblance of cooperation and teamwork went out the window. Teammates belittled every word the assumed female player spoke, joking about contributing in the kitchen and launching slurs at who they believed was a “girl in a men’s game.”

All three professionals watched their kill-death ratios completely flip once their voices changed. One finished a game with 15 kills and two deaths while speaking normally and ended another match with three kills and 16 deaths with the voice modulator on.

The experiment highlighted not only how difficult it is for women to enjoy online games casually, but how nearly impossible it is for them to improve at team-based games in the hopes of going pro. In the video, female gamers and streamers talked about feeling “a little terrified to talk while playing video games.”

In the Valorant Champions Tour 2022, 16 teams competed for a $1 million prize. The top four teams won over half of that prize, and none of them featured a single female competitor.

Female harassment in gaming stems in part from a lack of diversity within game developers and their marketing agencies — but efforts to cater to more diverse audiences are picking up.  

In February 2021, for instance, Riot Games launched Game Changers, an initiative designed to create opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders within Valorant esports. The initiative creates tournaments at various skill levels like “For the Women Summer Showdown,” a female-only tournament that ran in September 2020. In the announcement for Game Changers, Riot addressed banning players for harassment, but focused most of its efforts on text-based violations.

The first international Game Changers tournament takes place this week, between Nov. 15 to 20.

BBDO Argentina handled creative elements for Women in Games’ voice modulator campaign and AdverPR led public relations.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Men have to take responsibility for advocating for women’s safety in adland
Advertising
Sep 30, 2021
Paul Wells

Men have to take responsibility for advocating for ...

Is the PR industry finally addressing women's health?
PR
Oct 18, 2022
Evie Barrett

Is the PR industry finally addressing women's health?

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at marketing healthcare to women
Advertising
Jul 11, 2022
Diana Brooks

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at ...

'Somebody needs to start. Japanese women want to talk about things that matter'
Advertising
Jun 17, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

'Somebody needs to start. Japanese women want to ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.