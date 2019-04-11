bias

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
2 days ago
Sue Unerman

We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Apr 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.

Gender equality survey results show change isn't happening fast enough
May 31, 2018
Olivia Parker

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar's investigation into perceptions of gender in APAC media and marketing finds that while awareness of gender issues has improved, change isn't fast or visible enough — and sexual harassment is not a small problem.

Is unconscious bias training really any good?
May 18, 2018
Olivia Parker

The term 'unconscious bias' is bandied about with inclusion and diversity policies across the region. But what does it look like? And what, if anything, can really be done about it?

How bad is ageism in adland?
Oct 4, 2017
Rick Boost

We asked three experts: Is the digital age bringing age-based prejudice?

Men earn far more than women in Asia’s ad industry: Firebrand
Jun 12, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - The region's compensation gender gap is unfortunately reflected across its advertising industry, with men earning as much as 60 per cent more than women in the same job sector in certain countries, according to a study by talent recruitment agency Firebrand.

