It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential
Gender equality survey results show change isn't happening fast enough
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar's investigation into perceptions of gender in APAC media and marketing finds that while awareness of gender issues has improved, change isn't fast or visible enough — and sexual harassment is not a small problem.
Is unconscious bias training really any good?
The term 'unconscious bias' is bandied about with inclusion and diversity policies across the region. But what does it look like? And what, if anything, can really be done about it?
How bad is ageism in adland?
We asked three experts: Is the digital age bringing age-based prejudice?
Men earn far more than women in Asia’s ad industry: Firebrand
ASIA-PACIFIC - The region's compensation gender gap is unfortunately reflected across its advertising industry, with men earning as much as 60 per cent more than women in the same job sector in certain countries, according to a study by talent recruitment agency Firebrand.
