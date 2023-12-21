Analysis Opinions Marketing Creativity
David Golding
1 day ago

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?

Despite big research agencies insisting that what matters are long-running and distinctive brand assets, the tide is turning against classic advertising campaigns.

Will you pass the Christmas ad test?

Right now this website is chock full of research, rankings and ratings of the Christmas ads. But there’s a different sort of Christmas test that matters much more. And everyone reading this is likely to be put through it. 

The methodology is very simple, and the results are immediate. There you are sat at Christmas dinner and an aunt asks, “What is it that you do again love?” You say advertising, because outside of the flummery of our business that is what you do and that is what people call it. “Oh, that’s nice.” 

And then it comes… “So, what ads do you do?”

Proudly you tell her about that highly-awarded poster with the women weeing herself, or that charity stunt, or that seven-minute purpose-driven (mood) film voiced by Greta herself.

And what do you get? “Not sure we know those, do we Terry?”

Terry doesn’t know them. 

Then young cousin Jack gets roped in… “Have you seen that Jack, it might be in your programmes or on that Tik Tok?” 

“Nah,” says Jack, not even looking up from his phone. 

And that’s it, another year gone, and your client’s secrets remain safe with you. 

I’ve always been lucky with this. I had John Lewis. And now we have “those MoneySuperMarket ads with Judy Dench”, or that Nationwide campaign with that “bad banker bloke”. These are nailed on to pass the Christmas test, because they are campaigns, designed to be memorable, and well branded. They have ownable assets where each ad builds upon the last, and therefore create implicit long-term memories and brand perceptions among audiences who have better things to think about. 

This is what advertising is meant to do. For much of my career the best advertising was always the big campaigns. Maureen Lipman, Dotty, Carl Lewis, German beach towels, Latham and Boff, a big sparkly finger in the sky, the Flower Duet….and they all worked. Every IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix winner has been a classic long-running campaign. If only everything in life was as reliable.

Genuine campaigns are the hardest advertising to conceive and the hardest to motivate our industry behind today. They bore journalists and never trouble juries. The next ad in any campaign will at best drop silently into The Work section of this website, and actually probably won’t even make it that far. 

Despite the big research agencies repeatedly telling anyone who’ll listen that what matters is still long-running and distinctive brand assets, and a clearly defined and consistently built brand positioning, the tide is pushing against classic advertising campaigns. Clients move on too fast to worry much about long-term brand health, and agencies know that one-off creative fireworks and stunts burnish their reputations far more than slow-burning campfires.

I was intrigued earlier this year when news of our industry’s most celebrated independent agency selling for fantastical sums failed to feature in the national papers. When we sold Adam & Eve to DDB all the major titles wrote about the fate of “the John Lewis agency”. It was the fame of our campaigns that generated that newsworthy interest. 

And I think it’s interesting that other, more successful creative industries still powerfully embrace campaigns. They call them franchises or series, but they are ultimately just the same as long-running campaigns. It’s multiple seasons on Netflix, the latest Call of Duty or GTA, or a brilliant ongoing podcast series that creates culture these days, far more so than advertising. 

Of course, there’s always a place for PR-style stunts, special builds and provocative messages, many of which (when real) are fantastic. But these are not more creative, more powerful, more important, or more effective than good proper long-running advertising campaigns. Just ask Alexander Orlof, or Lightening the Lloyds Black Horse, or the Kevins, Bacon and Carrot. Did somebody say campaigns? 

So, when it comes to passing the sprouts and passing the real Christmas test, we would all be well served to remember that the name of our trade website is Campaign for good reason, and our real job is to build demand, brand preference and active behaviour over the long term and with millions of people like your aunt. 

David Golding is co-founder of New Commercial Arts.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

2 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

5 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

6 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

7 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

8 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

10 Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023

Related Articles

JKR x Ipsos: 85% of marketing spending on brand assets are not 'distinctive'
Aug 2, 2023
Staff Reporters

JKR x Ipsos: 85% of marketing spending on brand ...

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Keegan

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if ...

Australian brands lose credibility: Brand Assets study
Mar 26, 2012
Staff Reporters

Australian brands lose credibility: Brand Assets study

Just Published

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves
The Knowledge
20 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces ...

Meanwhile, Ikea dominates creative.

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie acquisition amid cookie apocalypse
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie ...

To address the challenges arising from the phasing out of third-party cookies, Accenture Song has acquired Jixie to help digital publishers navigate the digital media ecosystem.

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

We are reflecting on the stories written by Campaign's editors that you read, shared, and spent the most time on in 2023. Here is a roundup.

Rapid fire with Ikea's Anna Ohlin
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Rapid fire with Ikea's Anna Ohlin

Campaign is placing the fraternity on the 'hot seat' to answer questions about the year gone by and their expectations from 2024.