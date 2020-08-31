Marketing Analysis Opinions
Raahil Chopra
13 hours ago

Will Big Bazaar's new ownership mean big brand success?

Experts believe that brand Big Bazaar can only get stronger under Mukesh Ambani by pairing an iconic brand with Reliance Retail’s powerful back end systems.

Picture Courtesy: www.forummalls.in
Picture Courtesy: www.forummalls.in
The official announcement for the much awaited and anticipated move of Reliance Industries acquiring Future Group has been made. The deal worth INR 24,713 crore ($3.4 billion) gave Reliance the retail offerings of Future Group which consists of Big Bazaar, FoodHall and FBB among others.
 
The most interesting among these is Big Bazaar - the retail chain was ranked tenth in India according to the ‘Top 1000 Brands’ study conducted by Campaign Asia Pacific along with Nielsen.
 
Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder of marketing firm Sideways, hopes that after the acquisition the management team builds on the cultural connect Big Bazaar has with Indians. 
 
“Big Bazaar is an iconic brand which is synonymous with modern retail in India," Avasthi says. "It introduced mass India to the delights of shopping by making top notch goods, branded and unbranded, to one and all, across categories and giving Indians a never-before shopping experience. There is a cultural connect that the brand has with Indians. So, I hope the new management only builds on that going ahead keeping the existing/emerging aspirations and needs of the man on the street,” he explains.
 
Joseph George, founder, chairman and MD of brand and communications consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions believes that this is the start of something massive in the grocery business space in India. "While at a broader level, this is clearly a Reliance style dominating play in retail, I think the future of groceries is what may change forever in India. Groceries is what is Future's clear strength and that which is Reliance's obsessive interest. This synergy is bound to manifest itself into something tectonic in the space of groceries specifically."
 
Jaideep Shergill, founding partner, Pitchfork Partners, echoes George’s point-of-view about Reliance Industries’ obsession with the food and grocery category being a reason that company invested in Future Group. He further states that this retail evolution could provide competition to the likes of Amazon in the country. 
 
"Future Retail is a large part of the jigsaw that Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is piecing together for its retail play. The vision is underpinned by its telecom play, Jio, which will become an enabler. Grocery seems to be the big attraction for Ambani - the food and grocery segment is pegged at $545 billion and is poised to grow to $850 billion over the next five years. JioMart would look to grab a lion's share of it. Through this acquisition, Reliance controls large-format stores like Big Bazaar, premium outlets like FoodHall, fashion retail brand FBB and smaller formats like Easyday and WH Smith. With all this, we are set to witness another retail revolution in India - one that could provide serious competition to the likes of Amazon,” he says.
 
Dheeraj Sinha, Leo Burnett's chief strategy officer for South Asia and MD for India, Leo Burnett says that the brand Big Bazaar is a great asset for anyone to own. “It’s among a few of the strongest brands being built in India in last couple of decades," Sinha says. "The business of retailing on the other hand is about back-end efficiency. My sense is that the combined scale of Reliance Retail will provide a great back end to the brand Big Bazaar which can work very well with other retail brands in the Reliance portfolio.”
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

1 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

2 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

6 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

7 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

8 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

9 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Related Articles

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India
Advertising
Oct 18, 2019
Campaign India Team

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India

Leo Burnett's distinctiveness lives on in client work
Advertising
Apr 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett's distinctiveness lives on in client work

Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group
Advertising
Jul 18, 2017
Campaign India Team

Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group

Agency Report Card 2019: Leo Burnett
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Leo Burnett

Just Published

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if Australia law goes through
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Facebook: We'll prevent sharing of news if ...

In a blog post, the social network says it will be forced to stop publishers and people sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if Australia's draft code becomes law.

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings
Advertising
3 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Wieden & Kennedy's 'You Can’t Stop Sisters' is the latest in a series of digital films interweaving athletes with their sports and values.

India's lockdown impact across six groups in society
PR
12 hours ago
Kawal Shoor

India's lockdown impact across six groups in society

The founding partner of independent agency The Womb summarises learnings from a research and six-part video series on Campaign.