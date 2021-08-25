Marketing Analysis News
Alison Weissbrot
3 hours ago

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics

The brand worked with Adam&EveDDB NY to celebrate the Peloton community.

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics

Not many fitness brands can claim Usain Bolt, Allyson Felix, John John Florence and Kathleen Baker as members of their community.

But Peloton can. The fitness brand, known for its connected bikes and treadmills, claims a subscriber base 2 million strong that includes top-tier athletes who used its equipment and classes to stay in tip-top shape at home during the pandemic.

When the Olympics rolled around, despite uncertainty about the optics of hosting the Games while COVID-19 cases spiked in Japan, Peloton wanted to use a big moment where the world was coming together to make a statement about the power of its community.

“We wanted to show the world who we are on the biggest stage,” said Bryant Brennan, SVP of global creative at Peloton Interactive. “We wanted to let them know what we're all about — that support, that collective. If someone is down, someone will lift you up. It's an invitation for people who are not into Peloton just yet and a love letter to our members.”

Peloton brought on Adam&EveDDB New York to help build the campaign, which grew out of the seed of the brand’s community, said James Rowe, managing director at the Omnicom shop.

“They’ve got a great product, but there's something more here,” he said. “That sense of community allowed us to strike a more emotional tone in our work.”

Beyond a TV commercial featuring Olympic athletes that are also Peloton users, the brand kicked off the “Champions Collection,” a series of live classes where members could work out alongside Olympic athletes. Peloton also worked with those athletes, alongside its instructors, to develop new workouts for the platform.

“These aren't celebrity endorsements,” Brennan said. “These are Peloton members working out on the platform every day.”

While Peloton declined to share exactly how many people tuned into the Champions Collection, Brennan said “tens of thousands” signed up to ride alongside Usain Bolt alone.

“Each one of these programs began to pull people into the platform on the bike, the tread and app,” Brennan said. “It went across our entire ecosystem.”

The ability to work out alongside world-class athletes demonstrated how Peloton’s community levels the playing field, Brennan added. That sentiment was supported by an out-of-home campaign in cities including New York and Los Angeles that showed Peloton members standing alongside Olympic athletes.

“Everyone is equal in our world,” Brennan said. “It doesn't matter if you're Usain Bolt; you will be riding along with us.”

The campaign was the result of a collaboration between Adam&EveDDB and Peloton’s 130 person-strong in-house creative team. Led by Brennan, Peloton’s creative studio employs creatives, producers and designers and handles everything from product and packaging design to retail presence to member retention efforts.

Peloton, which also has an in-house media team, does not have an AOR and taps into external partners based on strategic needs.

Having a creative team in-house “allows a shorthand language of creative campaigns” to thrive, which “fuels the ability to push innovative creative,” Brennan said. “We think that's modern and innovative.”

Rowe added that working with a strong in-house team “allows us to get the idea into the world in different ways.”

“We're speaking to the apparel, retail, product and content teams,” he said. “Our ideas go further and you get a way more integrated set of assets and experience.”

Adam&EveDDB, based in London, launched its New York office in 2016 after winning a pitch for Samsung’s North America business. The agency has since grown to about 65 people and works with 16 clients including Jim Beam, MolsonCoors and PepsiCo.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

9 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Peloton names Dara Treseder head of global marketing, communications
Marketing
Aug 7, 2020
Thomas Moore

Peloton names Dara Treseder head of global ...

Tokyo Olympics inspires outstanding and outlandish art
News
Jul 29, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Tokyo Olympics inspires outstanding and outlandish art

Airbnb hosts more than 200 Tokyo Olympic experiences
Digital
Jul 22, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Airbnb hosts more than 200 Tokyo Olympic experiences

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
News
Jul 14, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health ...

Just Published

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India
PR
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

The new outfit will focus on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world.

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
Advertising
4 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to ...

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

He was APAC chief data and product officer.

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for middling creative
Advertising
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for ...

CMOs and agency leaders agree the insurance industry isn't known for electrifying creative work. What needs to happen to change that?