Opinions Advertising Marketing
Jon Beck
1 day ago

Why email (yes, email) will be hot in 2024

Email isn’t boring. In fact, with cookies finally getting punted in 2024, email in all its forms — advertising, newsletters, monetisation, and data sourcing — is set to dominate.

Why email (yes, email) will be hot in 2024
Jon Beck, CRO of LiveIntent, examines why email is poised for a big year, drawing on LiveIntent's experience powering email advertising for brands like General Mills and publishers like The New York Times.
 
Reason #1: cookies are crumbling
 
2023 isn’t the only thing we’re leaving behind in the new year. We’re also preparing to say goodbye to third-party cookies, which will force publishers and advertisers to adopt new solutions for tracking and targeting customers across the web.
 
As a result, businesses will be turning to logged-in channels like email to build owned audiences and direct relationships. Unlike other channels that rely on unpredictable algorithms, email thrives outside of those data-hogging walled gardens. And it’s emerged as an excellent source of first-party data.
 
After all, email data can scale across the ecosystem and provide a foundation of interoperable IDs, giving brands the power to understand their audiences and fuel growth even once third-party cookies go away.
 
Reason #2: intention and attention is the winning combo
 
In today’s noisy online world, email stands out as the key to capturing both intention and attention. With fewer ad spaces and a clutter-free environment, it’s the perfect vehicle for making a lasting impact and audience connection. In fact, it’s what’s behind the meteoric rise of Substack and The New York Times’ growth to over 9 million digital subscribers; and it’s why every publication you read now has a dozen newsletters.
 
Why are email newsletters so effective at capturing and keeping attention? Because people who choose to receive emails actually want to read them. They specifically opt-in for daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly messages sent directly to their inbox. And they show up ready to engage with new content and ad experiences.
 
Reason #3: enhance targeting and personalisation
 
With email data at their fingertips, brands can better understand their customer behaviours and deliver more personal experiences to each audience segment — increasing engagement and revenue as a result.
 
After all, data and intelligence produced by email programs are crucial signals for AI and machine learning technologies. Marketers can also use this data to run predictive analytics and advanced segmentation techniques, which will likely become standard practices for campaign optimization.
 
Reason #4: tap into the retail media market
 
Email isn’t just helpful for delivering direct messages and gathering first-party data. It’s also a money-making vehicle for publishers, media brands, and retailers. With smart strategies, businesses can use email to drive conversions and sales — and maximize the return on their investment.
 
Publishers, for example, can monetize their newsletters with targeted ads. And brands can reach shoppers by tapping into robust retail media networks over email. According to eMarketer, U.S. retail media ad spend is expected to surpass $51 billion this year. And, as LiveIntent found, 63% of marketers say retail media advertising is more effective than other digital channels.
 
 
 
By Jon Beck
CRO, LiveIntent
 
Source:
Performance Marketing World

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

1 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

2 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

3 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

4 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

5 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

6 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

7 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

8 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

9 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

10 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

Related Articles

8 best practices for successful email marketing
Nov 17, 2020
Victoria Perera

8 best practices for successful email marketing

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Jun 19, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing

CMOs: Our bad emails fail with existing customers
May 16, 2018
Simon Gwynn

CMOs: Our bad emails fail with existing customers

Email still the key to ROI, customer data: Ematic Solutions
Dec 2, 2015
Gabey Goh

Email still the key to ROI, customer data: Ematic ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: HSBC, Indofood and Kia among biggest media moves
9 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: HSBC, Indofood and ...

Meanwhile, two of the ‘big six’ holding groups buck the trend in creative by boosting activity.

Mastercard and Westpac create a movie without pictures
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Mastercard and Westpac create a movie without pictures

Touch, a film by Mastercard and Westpac, does not have pictures and embraces cinematic experience through sound.

Global veteran CMO Betsey Chung announced as chair judge for Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards 2023
10 hours ago
Jennifer Small

Global veteran CMO Betsey Chung announced as chair ...

Campaign's coveted Global Agency of the Year Awards are like no other. This year, global veteran chief marketing officer Betsey Chung will lead the jury. Here, she tells Campaign why these awards are significant in today’s economic climate and the prize they deliver to those who enter.

90% of crises in the automotive industry are predictable: Nissan’s Lavanya Wadgaonkar
11 hours ago
Anupama Sajeet

90% of crises in the automotive industry are ...

The global vice president of communications at Nissan shared insights on tactfully handling PR flare-ups and communications crises in the digital era, whilst also championing DEI and more, during her India visit