8 best practices for successful email marketing
2 days ago
Victoria Perera

Permission to email your customer is a valuable privilege, as email remains one of the most powerful forms of communication. A senior digital consultant with Archetype provides eight guidelines to make sure you use that position effectively—and don't abuse it.

Email “still an alpha channel” for marketing
Jun 19, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Still one of the most effective channels, email should still get as much attention as other marketing mediums, according to marketing heads at Toyota and JAM Direct.

CMOs: Our bad emails fail with existing customers
May 16, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Only 13% of CMOs in a CMO Council study said they were realising the revenue potential of existing consumers.

Don't batch-and-blast away your brand
May 23, 2017
Charlie Loo

Email blasts can come back to bite you in today's customer journey.

Contact strategy: Let data be your guide
Dec 5, 2016
Stacie Tureson

It’s imperative marketers develop and implement a knowledge-based contact strategy the governs the cadence and content of messaging across channels.

Adobe expands digital experience-building capabilities
Jul 28, 2016
Gabey Goh

Showcase of tools taking place at annual conference event in Singapore

