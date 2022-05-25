Media News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

Wavemaker wins Audible’s $500m global media account

Global review consolidated media in 10 markets to single agency.

Wavemaker wins Audible’s $500m global media account

Amazon’s audio app Audible has consolidated its global paid media to Group M’s Wavemaker following a competitive review.

Audible’s media planning and buying was previously handled by various agencies, including Hearts & Science in the UK.

Audible operates marketplace services in 10 geographies – the US, Canada, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, India, Japan and Australia. It spends about $500m on media each year. 

Audible is a platform that provides more than 700,000 audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals.

It is understood a request for proposal had been sent out late last year to all major media holding companies, including Interpublic Group, Omnicom, WPP, Publicis Groupe and Havas.

The review process, supported by ID Comms, was led by Audible chief financial officer and chief growth officer Cynthia Chu and executive vice-president, head of international, Susan Jurevics.

“Wavemaker’s energised approach to media will help Audible reach many more potential customers around the world, and its global background will bring a nuanced, individualised approach to each marketplace in which we offer our service,” Chu said.

Wavemaker’s global media clients include Mondelez, L’Oreal, ViacomCBS, Coinbase and DoorDash.

Wavemaker global chief executive Toby Jenner said: “We developed bespoke principles to power Audible’s next level of performance, which will be underpinned with our market leading data and technology capabilities.

"We couldn’t be more excited to work with Audible and its teams around the world. We are two businesses very much culturally aligned through our vision for the future.”  

Wavemaker is currently defending a European offline media review of BMW Group, which aims to consolidate the carmaker's brands under one agency group. Recently, it lost the bulk of B&Q parent Kingfisher in a multimarket European review.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Audible highlights the escapist power of fiction
Advertising
Jul 17, 2020
Jennifer Small

Audible highlights the escapist power of fiction

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration
Marketing
Oct 5, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising ...

Agency Report Card 2021: Wavemaker
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Wavemaker

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
News
Apr 29, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Just Published

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

The global brewer is looking to kick off meetings in Cannes in pursuit of a new global creative ecosystem.

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?
Advertising
11 hours ago
Avery Booker

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?

For luxury brands, taking the current Covid-impacted softness in mainland China as a cue to reduce exposure to the market is the wrong approach.

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': Accenture India MD
Digital
11 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': ...

Vineet R Ahuja shares his insights on reinvention, brand trust, personalisation at Accenture, and more.

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head group-wide creative practice
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ben Bold

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head ...

Kay elevated to new post after less than a year at Publicis.