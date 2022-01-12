Warc announces Awards for Media winners

FCB New Zealand has won one of four Grand Prix awards handed out globally in Warc's Awards for Media, announced Wednesday afternoon.
The campaign in question, 'Personalising danger' for Water Safety New Zealand, won the Grand Prix in the Data category as well as a special award, the Personalisation Award. The work involved the use of historical and real-time data to build a predictive model to reduce drowning deaths among young men. The campaign reached 95% of its target group and achieved zero deaths, according to Warc.
“Other entrants are just gathering data," said judge Kathrin Jesse, chief strategy officer and partner with Switzerland's Wirz Group. "But to actually save lives? If only one life is saved, it’s already a success. This is data put to good use.”
MediaCom and Google Asia won the APAC region's sole gold in the Data category for work on behalf of Adidas.
APAC-based silver winners are MBM and The Breakout Room (New Zealand); Mindshare Vietnam; MediaCom Vietnam; and Wavemaker India (2).
The region's bronze winners are Shankar, Rajagopal in Vietnam; Mindshare with a total of five bronzes in China and Philippines; MediaCom in Vietnam and Malaysia; and Wavemaker in Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
A total of 56 campaigns across global markets and product categories won awards: four Grands Prix, ten golds, 17 silvers, 25 bronzes and 12 special awards (see full list below).
The UK led the pack with eight wins. China, Germany, the US and Vietnam followed with four awards each. Canada takes home three and India, Malaysia and New Zealand each have win two awards. Markets with one win are Chile, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Netherlands, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka, Turkey and UAE. There are also four winning global campaigns and 10 award-winning regional campaigns for Asia, Europe, Scandinavia, MENA and North America.
|Channel winners
|Award
|Title
|Brand
|Brand owner
|Lead agencies
|Contributing agencies
|Markets
|Grand Prix + Path-to-Purchase Award
|Vacation intervention
|Air Transat
|Transat A.T.
|PHD
|Sid Lee
|Canada
|Gold + The POE Award
|A dad's job
|Home Centre
|Landmark Group
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|NA
|Middle East & North Africa (general region)
|Gold
|We are the NHS – Then, now, always
|NHS England
|HM Government
|MullenLowe London, Mediahub UK
|MGOMD, Freuds, 23Red
|United Kingdom
|Gold
|Beyond the surface
|adidas
|adidas
|Havas Middle East Dubai
|Jack Morton UAE, MediaCom UAE, Lacosa Production
|Middle East & North Africa (general region)
|Silver + Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award
|PS5 – 2020's biggest entertainment launch
|Sony PlayStation
|Sony
|MediaCom
|Adam&EveDDB
|Global
|Silver
|WiFi 360º
|Claro Chile
|America Movil
|Havas Media (Media Agency), Havas Group
|BBDO (Creative Agency), Omnicom
|Chile
|Silver
|It's crunch time! Putting the limited back in limited edition.
|Whittaker's New Zealand
|J.H. Whittaker's & Sons
|MBM, The Breakout Room
|AKQA
|New Zealand
|Silver
|The ultimate launch
|Castrol POWER1
|BP Castrol
|Mindshare Vietnam
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|Silver
|Healthy treat with a tasty twist
|Redoxon
|Bayer Pharmaceuticals
|MediaCom
|Carnival
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|Baseball
|Change the Ref
|Change the Ref
|MullenLowe US
|NA
|United States
|Bronze
|Coronavirus crisis appeal
|Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
|Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
|M.i. Media, Crafted
|NA
|United Kingdom
|Bronze
|Little helps day
|Tesco
|Tesco
|MediaCom
|NA
|United Kingdom
|Bronze
|Real change
|Persil
|Unilever
|MullenLowe London
|NA
|United Kingdom
|Bronze
|AirSMR
|JetBlue
|JetBlue
|MullenLowe US
|NA
|United States
|Data winners
|Award
|Title
|Brand
|Brand owner
|Lead agencies
|Contributing agencies
|Markets
|Grand Prix + Personalisation Award
|Personalising danger
|Water Safety New Zealand
|Water Safety New Zealand
|FCB New Zealand
|NA
|New Zealand
|Gold
|Bringing entertainment home
|Warner Bros. UK Distribution
|Warner Bros. UK
|PHD UK
|Amazon UK, Warner Bros. UK
|United Kingdom
|Gold
|Winning retail search
|adidas
|adidas
|MediaCom
|Asia (general region)
|Gold + Data-Driven Insight Award
|Delay your way
|Burger King
|Burger King
|MullenLowe US
|NA
|United States
|Silver
|Summer lovin'
|McDonald's App
|McDonald's
|OMD Germany
|Wagawin GmbH
|Germany
|Silver
|The wise ones
|Emirates NBD
|Emirates NBD
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|NA
|United Arab Emirates
|Silver
|Data-driven beatmaker mission
|Serato Studio
|Serato
|MBM
|NA
|North America (general region)
|Silver
|Not just a Cadbury Ad
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd.
|Wavemaker India, Ogilvy India
|Google India, Facebook India, DeltaX
|India
|Bronze
|First one's on us
|Costa
|The Coca-Cola Company
|MediaCom
|NA
|United Kingdom
|Bronze
|Live the Ranger life
|Ranger
|Ford
|Shankar, Rajagopal
|Mindshare Vietnam, BBDO Vietnam, GTB
|Vietnam
|Bronze + The Attribution Award
|Using advanced analytics to market profitably in a pandemic
|Accor
|Accor
|Ekimetrics
|NA
|France, Germany, United Kingdom
|Bronze
|Killer recipes
|Unilever Food Solutions
|Unilever
|Mindshare China, Unite China
|Dentsu Mcgarrybowen China
|China
|Bronze
|Diabetes-driven workaround
|Allianz Life Insurance
|Allianz Germany P.L.C
|OMD Germany
|Resolution Media GmbH, Define Media GmbH, tba / the beauty aside GmbH, CMF | Full Service Marketing
|Germany
|Bronze
|Fueling digital automation across brands and markets with e-retailer data
|L'Oréal (Multiple brands)
|L'Oréal
|Wavemaker A/S
|NA
|Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden
|Bronze
|?Dove Hair x Google – Future-proofing first party data
|Dove
|Unilever Philippines
|Mindshare Philippines
|Google Philippines
|Philippines
|Partnerhip winners
|Award
|Title
|Brand
|Brand owner
|Lead agencies
|Contributing agencies
|Markets
|Grand Prix + Effective Native Award
|The bread exam
|Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation (LBCF)
|Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation (LBCF)
|McCann Paris, FP7 McCann Dubai
|Weber Shandwick London, McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Germany
|Lebanon
|Gold
|Trapped in advertising
|Pringles
|The Kellogg Company
|Starcom, Grey
|NA
|North America (general region)
|Gold
|Rooftop farms
|Knorr Egypt
|Unilever
|FP7 McCann Cairo
|FP7 McCann Dubai
|Egypt
|Silver
|Operation puck drop
|Canadian Tire
|Canadian Tire Corporation
|Touché!
|Taxi
|Canada
|Silver
|What we do next? – celebrating Gen Z's online activism
|Deutsche Telekom
|Deutsche Telekom
|Mindshare Germany, Saatchi & Saatchi London
|emetriq GmbH, Pulse Advertising GmbH, Proud Robinson & Partners, Looping Group
|Austria, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic
|Silver
|Make it canadian
|Molson Canadian
|Molson Coors
|Wavemaker Canada, Rethink
|Citizen, We Are Social
|Canada
|Silver + Collaboration with an Influencer Award
|Messi X Budweiser 644
|Budweiser
|AB InBev
|COPA90
|Deutsch, H&K Strategies
|Global
|Bronze + Successful Sponsorship Award
|Music keeps us playing
|Pepsi and Pepsi MAX
|PepsiCo
|COPA90
|OMD
|Global
|Bronze
|100 Pronunciations, 1 Solution
|Head and Shoulders
|Procter and Gamble
|MediaCom
|Dentsu Redder
|Vietnam
|Bronze
|My VIV
|Ann Summers
|Gold Group International
|MediaCom, Identica
|NA
|United Kingdom
|Bronze
|Ramadhan lockdown
|Redoxon
|Bayer
|MediaCom Indonesia
|Popmeals (previously known as Dahmakan), Hatch Big Ideas Sdn Bhd
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Full colour television – launching an inclusivity focused broadcasting network
|Omroep Zwart
|Government of the Netherlands
|Havas Media Netherlands, Buutvrij
|Wefilm, Hammerfest, Media Monks, Maak Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Bronze
|TikTok x Euros 2020 – Where fans play
|TikTok
|Bytedance
|Zenith
|Dark Horses
|Europe (general region)
|Tech winners
|Award
|Title
|Brand
|Brand owner
|Lead agencies
|Contributing agencies
|Markets
|Grand Prix + Most Scalable Idea Award + Platform Pioneer Award
|Undercover avatar
|L'Enfant Bleu
|L'Enfant Bleu
|Havas Sports & Entertainment
|NA
|Europe (general region)
|Gold + Early Adopter Award
|Ring king
|Burger King
|Restaurant Brands International
|MullenLowe US
|NA
|United States
|Gold
|Touch
|Similac
|Abbott Labs
|MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv
|Keshet/Mako, Kiiroo Desiger Interactive Sex Toys
|Israel
|Silver
|Ok Google, eat a 5 Star
|Cadbury 5 Star
|Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd.
|Wavemaker India, Ogilvy India
|Google India, ArrowAI
|India
|Silver
|Fountains (Hayrat)
|Finish
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Havas Turkey
|Cora communications, Circus, Contentine, 3 dots
|Turkey
|Silver
|Robbie keeping families connected
|Triple-S Advantage
|Triple-S Management
|RosadoToledo&
|NA
|Puerto Rico
|Silver
|Yes, we're open!
|McDrive
|McDonald's
|OMD Germany
|LEO'S THJNK TANK, The Trade Desk
|Germany
|Bronze
|Lighting up Guangzhou
|Lincoln
|Ford
|Mindshare China
|NA
|China
|Bronze
|Yili X Xiaomi's smart vending machine
|Yili
|Yili
|Mindshare China
|NA
|China
|Bronze
|A(I)ttack of the killer tomatoes
|REWE
|REWE Group
|OMD Germany, AdAlliance GmbH
|NA
|Germany
|Bronze
|Yili QQ Star X Discovery's Kenyan safari
|QQ Star
|Yili
|Mindshare China
|NA
|China
|Bronze
|Virtual beauty commerce revolution
|L'Oréal Malaysia
|L'Oréal Luxury Division
|Wavemaker Malaysia
|iDotYou
|Malaysia
|Bronze
|Disappearing influencers
|Munchee
|Ceylon Biscuits
|Wavemaker Sri Lanka
|Magnus Creative (Pvt) Ltd
|Sri Lanka
|Bronze
|Storeboost campaign
|Nespresso
|Nestlé
|StoreBoost, JCDecaux
|The Cloud & Compass, Scoota
|United Kingdom