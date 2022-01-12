Warc announces Awards for Media winners

FCB New Zealand has won one of four Grand Prix awards handed out globally in Warc's Awards for Media, announced Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign in question, 'Personalising danger' for Water Safety New Zealand, won the Grand Prix in the Data category as well as a special award, the Personalisation Award. The work involved the use of historical and real-time data to build a predictive model to reduce drowning deaths among young men. The campaign reached 95% of its target group and achieved zero deaths, according to Warc.

“Other entrants are just gathering data," said judge Kathrin Jesse, chief strategy officer and partner with Switzerland's Wirz Group. "But to actually save lives? If only one life is saved, it’s already a success. This is data put to good use.”

MediaCom and Google Asia won the APAC region's sole gold in the Data category for work on behalf of Adidas.

APAC-based silver winners are MBM and The Breakout Room (New Zealand); Mindshare Vietnam; MediaCom Vietnam; and Wavemaker India (2).

The region's bronze winners are Shankar, Rajagopal in Vietnam; Mindshare with a total of five bronzes in China and Philippines; MediaCom in Vietnam and Malaysia; and Wavemaker in Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

A total of 56 campaigns across global markets and product categories won awards: four Grands Prix, ten golds, 17 silvers, 25 bronzes and 12 special awards (see full list below).

The UK led the pack with eight wins. China, Germany, the US and Vietnam followed with four awards each. Canada takes home three and India, Malaysia and New Zealand each have win two awards. Markets with one win are Chile, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Netherlands, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka, Turkey and UAE. There are also four winning global campaigns and 10 award-winning regional campaigns for Asia, Europe, Scandinavia, MENA and North America.