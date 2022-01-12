Media News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Warc announces Awards for Media winners

A campaign for Water Safety New Zealand by FCB New Zealand is among the four Grand Prix winners.

'Personalising danger' for Water Safety New Zealand by FCB
'Personalising danger' for Water Safety New Zealand by FCB

FCB New Zealand has won one of four Grand Prix awards handed out globally in Warc's Awards for Media, announced Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign in question, 'Personalising danger' for Water Safety New Zealand, won the Grand Prix in the Data category as well as a special award, the Personalisation Award. The work involved the use of historical and real-time data to build a predictive model to reduce drowning deaths among young men. The campaign reached 95% of its target group and achieved zero deaths, according to Warc.

“Other entrants are just gathering data," said judge Kathrin Jesse, chief strategy officer and partner with Switzerland's Wirz Group. "But to actually save lives? If only one life is saved, it’s already a success. This is data put to good use.”

MediaCom and Google Asia won the APAC region's sole gold in the Data category for work on behalf of Adidas. 

APAC-based silver winners are MBM and The Breakout Room (New Zealand); Mindshare Vietnam; MediaCom Vietnam; and Wavemaker India (2).

The region's bronze winners are Shankar, Rajagopal in Vietnam; Mindshare with a total of five bronzes in China and Philippines; MediaCom in Vietnam and Malaysia; and Wavemaker in Malaysia and Sri Lanka.    

A total of 56 campaigns across global markets and product categories won awards: four Grands Prix, ten golds, 17 silvers, 25 bronzes and 12 special awards (see full list below).

The UK led the pack with eight wins. China, Germany, the US and Vietnam followed with four awards each. Canada takes home three and India, Malaysia and New Zealand each have win two awards. Markets with one win are Chile, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Netherlands, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Sri Lanka, Turkey and UAE. There are also four winning global campaigns and 10 award-winning regional campaigns for Asia, Europe, Scandinavia, MENA and North America. 

Channel winners
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agencies Contributing agencies Markets
Grand Prix + Path-to-Purchase Award Vacation intervention Air Transat Transat A.T. PHD Sid Lee Canada
Gold + The POE Award A dad's job Home Centre Landmark Group FP7 McCann Dubai NA Middle East & North Africa (general region)
Gold We are the NHS – Then, now, always NHS England HM Government MullenLowe London, Mediahub UK MGOMD, Freuds, 23Red United Kingdom
Gold Beyond the surface adidas adidas Havas Middle East Dubai Jack Morton UAE, MediaCom UAE, Lacosa Production Middle East & North Africa (general region)
Silver + Effective Cross-Channel Measurement Award PS5 – 2020's biggest entertainment launch Sony PlayStation Sony MediaCom Adam&EveDDB Global
Silver WiFi 360º Claro Chile America Movil Havas Media (Media Agency), Havas Group BBDO (Creative Agency), Omnicom Chile
Silver It's crunch time! Putting the limited back in limited edition. Whittaker's New Zealand J.H. Whittaker's & Sons MBM, The Breakout Room AKQA New Zealand
Silver The ultimate launch Castrol POWER1 BP Castrol Mindshare Vietnam Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam
Silver Healthy treat with a tasty twist Redoxon Bayer Pharmaceuticals MediaCom Carnival Vietnam
Bronze Baseball Change the Ref Change the Ref MullenLowe US NA United States
Bronze Coronavirus crisis appeal Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) M.i. Media, Crafted NA United Kingdom
Bronze Little helps day Tesco Tesco MediaCom NA United Kingdom
Bronze Real change Persil Unilever MullenLowe London NA United Kingdom
Bronze AirSMR JetBlue JetBlue MullenLowe US NA United States
Data winners
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agencies Contributing agencies Markets
Grand Prix + Personalisation Award Personalising danger Water Safety New Zealand Water Safety New Zealand FCB New Zealand NA New Zealand
Gold Bringing entertainment home Warner Bros. UK Distribution Warner Bros. UK PHD UK Amazon UK, Warner Bros. UK United Kingdom
Gold Winning retail search adidas adidas MediaCom Google Asia (general region)
Gold + Data-Driven Insight Award Delay your way Burger King Burger King MullenLowe US NA United States
Silver Summer lovin' McDonald's App McDonald's OMD Germany Wagawin GmbH Germany
Silver The wise ones Emirates NBD Emirates NBD FP7 McCann Dubai NA United Arab Emirates
Silver Data-driven beatmaker mission Serato Studio Serato MBM NA North America (general region)
Silver Not just a Cadbury Ad Cadbury Celebrations Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd. Wavemaker India, Ogilvy India Google India, Facebook India, DeltaX India
Bronze First one's on us Costa The Coca-Cola Company MediaCom NA United Kingdom
Bronze Live the Ranger life Ranger Ford Shankar, Rajagopal Mindshare Vietnam, BBDO Vietnam, GTB Vietnam
Bronze + The Attribution Award Using advanced analytics to market profitably in a pandemic Accor Accor Ekimetrics NA France, Germany, United Kingdom
Bronze Killer recipes Unilever Food Solutions Unilever Mindshare China, Unite China Dentsu Mcgarrybowen China China
Bronze Diabetes-driven workaround Allianz Life Insurance Allianz Germany P.L.C OMD Germany Resolution Media GmbH, Define Media GmbH, tba / the beauty aside GmbH, CMF | Full Service Marketing Germany
Bronze Fueling digital automation across brands and markets with e-retailer data L'Oréal (Multiple brands) L'Oréal Wavemaker A/S NA Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden
Bronze ?Dove Hair x Google – Future-proofing first party data Dove Unilever Philippines Mindshare Philippines Google Philippines Philippines
Partnerhip winners
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agencies Contributing agencies Markets
Grand Prix + Effective Native Award The bread exam Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation (LBCF) Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation (LBCF) McCann Paris, FP7 McCann Dubai Weber Shandwick London, McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Germany Lebanon
Gold Trapped in advertising Pringles The Kellogg Company Starcom, Grey NA North America (general region)
Gold Rooftop farms Knorr Egypt Unilever FP7 McCann Cairo FP7 McCann Dubai Egypt
Silver Operation puck drop Canadian Tire Canadian Tire Corporation Touché! Taxi Canada
Silver What we do next? – celebrating Gen Z's online activism Deutsche Telekom Deutsche Telekom Mindshare Germany, Saatchi & Saatchi London emetriq GmbH, Pulse Advertising GmbH, Proud Robinson & Partners, Looping Group Austria, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic
Silver Make it canadian Molson Canadian Molson Coors Wavemaker Canada, Rethink Citizen, We Are Social Canada
Silver + Collaboration with an Influencer Award Messi X Budweiser 644 Budweiser AB InBev COPA90 Deutsch, H&K Strategies Global
Bronze + Successful Sponsorship Award Music keeps us playing Pepsi and Pepsi MAX PepsiCo COPA90 OMD Global
Bronze 100 Pronunciations, 1 Solution Head and Shoulders Procter and Gamble MediaCom Dentsu Redder Vietnam
Bronze My VIV Ann Summers Gold Group International MediaCom, Identica NA United Kingdom
Bronze Ramadhan lockdown Redoxon Bayer MediaCom Indonesia Popmeals (previously known as Dahmakan), Hatch Big Ideas Sdn Bhd Malaysia
Bronze Full colour television – launching an inclusivity focused broadcasting network Omroep Zwart Government of the Netherlands Havas Media Netherlands, Buutvrij Wefilm, Hammerfest, Media Monks, Maak Amsterdam Netherlands
Bronze TikTok x Euros 2020 – Where fans play TikTok Bytedance Zenith Dark Horses Europe (general region)
Tech winners
Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agencies Contributing agencies Markets
Grand Prix + Most Scalable Idea Award + Platform Pioneer Award Undercover avatar L'Enfant Bleu L'Enfant Bleu Havas Sports & Entertainment NA Europe (general region)
Gold + Early Adopter Award Ring king Burger King Restaurant Brands International MullenLowe US NA United States
Gold Touch Similac Abbott Labs MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv Keshet/Mako, Kiiroo Desiger Interactive Sex Toys Israel
Silver Ok Google, eat a 5 Star Cadbury 5 Star Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd. Wavemaker India, Ogilvy India Google India, ArrowAI India
Silver Fountains (Hayrat) Finish Reckitt Benckiser Havas Turkey Cora communications, Circus, Contentine, 3 dots Turkey
Silver Robbie keeping families connected Triple-S Advantage Triple-S Management RosadoToledo& NA Puerto Rico
Silver Yes, we're open! McDrive McDonald's OMD Germany LEO'S THJNK TANK, The Trade Desk Germany
Bronze Lighting up Guangzhou Lincoln Ford Mindshare China NA China
Bronze Yili X Xiaomi's smart vending machine Yili Yili Mindshare China NA China
Bronze A(I)ttack of the killer tomatoes REWE REWE Group OMD Germany, AdAlliance GmbH NA Germany
Bronze Yili QQ Star X Discovery's Kenyan safari QQ Star Yili Mindshare China NA China
Bronze Virtual beauty commerce revolution L'Oréal Malaysia L'Oréal Luxury Division Wavemaker Malaysia iDotYou Malaysia
Bronze Disappearing influencers Munchee Ceylon Biscuits Wavemaker Sri Lanka Magnus Creative (Pvt) Ltd Sri Lanka
Bronze Storeboost campaign Nespresso Nestlé StoreBoost, JCDecaux The Cloud & Compass, Scoota United Kingdom

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

