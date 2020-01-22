Search
media awards
Jan 22, 2020
AI cricket commentator wins grand prix for Mindshare Sydney in Warc Media Awards
The agency's work for Foxtel takes the top prize in the awards for effective use of technology; PHD Hong Kong, PHD China, Mindshare China and OMD Singapore also earned recognition.
Jan 16, 2020
8 APAC winners in Warc Media Awards for channel integration
The Brand Agency's 'Hungry Puffs' campaign takes a gold, with PHD, Ogilvy, MediaCom and Mindshare also among the winners.
