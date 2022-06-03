Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

VMLY&R’s Singapore CEO departs after 16 years

Preethi Sanjeevi will leave the network while the firm’s capability growth expands.

Preethi Sanjeevi
Preethi Sanjeevi

Preethi Sanjeevi has departed VMLY&R as Singapore CEO after 16 years with the network. She will begin her own digital venture to create products and solutions outside the marketing space, aimed at “solving global issues”.

Hari Ramanathan, CEO of South and SouthEast Asia and Japan, said that new leadership in Singapore will be announced soon in line with the agency’s new structure. Under this new structure, Ramanathan was recently promoted to his current role while former co-CEO Tripti Lochan moved into a global role as capability development officer, based in Singapore.

In recent months, Singapore’s investment into capability growth includes moving Saurabh Mathur, previously EVP, growth and innovation, India into the role of regional head, customer experience & head of experience in Singapore; as well as hiring Alex Tan as regional commerce director. Both Mathur and Tan will be based out of Singapore and lead growth in solutions for the Singapore and regional clients.

Ramanathan said in a statement: “VMLY&R Singapore is a flagship for the region and has gone from strength to strength under Preethi’s leadership, she leaves it perfectly primed for its next stage of growth.”

The firm will continue to focus on commerce as the intersection point between brand experience and customer experience, which the agency claims as its unique value proposition.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

