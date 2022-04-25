Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

VMLY&R appoints first chief growth officer in Asia

Camellia Tan has been instrumental in the agency’s growth in the region and played a big role in its integration with Geometry.

Camellia Tan
Camellia Tan

VMLY&R has promoted Camellia Tan to the newly created role of chief network growth officer in Asia. In this role, Tan will be responsible for the planning, design and execution of VMLY&R’s growth strategy for Asia, focusing on new and existing markets in line with key network client opportunities. She will also ensure that the company is prepared to operationally support existing and new businesses by way of building, buying, and integrating capabilities.

Prior to this, Tan was managing director of VMLY&R’s network development in Asia for four years during which she set up the ecommerce practice in Southeast Asia. She also grew the agency’s Caltex remit from regional brand AOR to become the network's integrated lead agency—this included digital transformation covering data, marketing automation and experience design. Tan also played a big role in integrating capabilities during the company’s merger with Geometry by creating offerings for shared clients including subscription commerce, data-driven marketing, and service design.

Tan is a veteran at both VML and Young & Rubicon prior to the companies’ merger, and climbed the ladder from a senior account director role in 2010. In her new role, she will be based in Singapore reporting into Yi-Chung Tay, CEO of VMLY&R Asia.

Tay noted in a statement that the agency had experienced "robust growth" over the past three years because of its focus on integrating, building out and acquiring capabilities to drive clients' growth. In addition, he said the agency had built a "great culture" for innovators and marketers to collaborate and grow together.

"With Camy having been in the thick of this growth, she’s the ideal choice to maintain this momentum, continuing our focus on growth and our ever-expanding capabilities," Tay added. 

VMLY&R recently underwent a leadership revamp with Tay being promoted to CEO for Asia and Hari Ramanathan to CEO for South Asia, Southeast Asia and Japan. Tripti Lochan, meanwhile, was moved to a global role as capability development officer, based in Singapore.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

4 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

5 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

6 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

7 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

8 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

9 Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

10 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Related Articles

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp
Advertising
Mar 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Agency Report Card 2021: VMLY&R
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: VMLY&R

Anil Nair quits VMLY&R India, ​​Pooja Jauhari to take over as CEO
Advertising
Mar 2, 2022
Campaign India Team

Anil Nair quits VMLY&R India, ​​Pooja Jauhari to ...

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia
Marketing
Nov 9, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia

Just Published

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO
PR
4 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell ...

He left Edelman in December 2021 after 28 years with the agency.

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan
News
8 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

The global CEO of Essence will take on a new leadership position in her home base of Tokyo following the merger of Essence and MediaCom.

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure
Marketing
8 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM ...

EssenceMediacom will launch with 10,000 employees in 125 offices, handling close to $25 billion in billings.

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands as Accenture Song
Advertising
12 hours ago
Ben Bold

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands ...

Agency brands such as The Monkeys and Entropia will be dropped. Only Droga5 to continue.