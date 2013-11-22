camellia tan
VMLY&R appoints first chief growth officer in Asia
Camellia Tan has been instrumental in the agency’s growth in the region and played a big role in its integration with Geometry.
VML and Y&R revamp network structure, focus on shopper marketing in 2014
ASIA PACIFIC - Y&R has appointed Camellia Tan as director of network development for VML Asia, while Liz Kim will take over Tan's job as director of network development for Y&R Advertising Asia in a move to leverage synergies between the two units for regional and global network expansion.
Y&R's latest 'change blindness' TVC for Brand's
SINGAPORE - Y&R Singapore has unveiled the latest TVC for Cerebos Brand's Essence of Chicken, using ideas from Singapore Management University (SMU) students to illustrate the level of alertness in people's daily lives.
Camellia Tan joins Y&R Singapore as regional account director
SINGAPORE - Y&R Singapore has appointed Camellia Tan as senior regional account director to lead the Caltex business, as well as work on the LG account.
