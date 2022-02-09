Media News
Arvind Hickman
2 days ago

Virgin Voyages sets sail with Hearts & Science

The Omnicom agency has been booked for global brief to attract younger travellers.

Virgin Voyages first ship, Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages first ship, Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages has hired Hearts & Science as its global media agency partner in a broad brief that also involves OMG’s performance agency, Resolution. 

The business is a new entrant to the UK in terms of media planning and buying. Previously, this had been handled from the US.

Campaign understands its media spend is forecast to be in the seven-figures range.

Hearts & Science will oversee all activity across TV, AV, performance and digital in the UK for the adults-only luxury global cruise line. 

In parallel, the performance marketing agency OMG Resolution will work with Virgin Voyages across North America. 

Virgin Voyages is a new lifestyle travel brand focused on cruise vacations for adults. Its first ship, Scarlet Lady (see video below), was designed to offer an “intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea”. 

This week, Virgin Voyages launched a new "Like a Virgin" campaign to target “younger more adventurous” adults. Hearts & Science is handling the campaign’s targeting, reach and frequency across multiple devices using its proprietary data and technology. The audio visual campaign is "underpinned with pay-per-click, organic and paid social, and digital display". 

“With international travel opening up again, Hearts was the perfect partner to help us take what is a truly phenomenal product to the market and drive revenue in a way that is reflective of the thoughtful, fun, cheeky Virgin brand,” Virgin Voyages director of growth and brand marketing Justin Terry said.

"We’re excited about working with Hearts as they help us break through an incredibly competitive market with their creativity and energy. This will help us at the top of the funnel to communicate Virgin Voyages as a relaxed-luxe, come-as-you-are, adults-only Voyage experience for travellers looking for a fun holiday experience.”

Hearts & Science managing director Garrett O’Reilly said: “The Virgin master brand has a proven track record of revolutionising every category that they enter and we’re excited about helping them bring this independent challenger spirit to the cruise and travel sector. 

"We’re relishing the prospect of developing an optimised full funnel approach for Virgin Voyages – balancing best-in-class performance alongside brand-driven growth – and in doing so delivering on both the heart and the science.”

In the past year, Hearts & Science added Peloton, Sanofi and Hargreaves Lansdown as new clients, while losing UKTV to Havas Entertainment. The agency's larger clients include GoCompare, Ocado and Audible.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

3 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

4 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

5 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

6 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

9 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Related Articles

Omnicom grew 10.2% in 2021 as pandemic impacts receded
Advertising
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grew 10.2% in 2021 as pandemic impacts receded

Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage
Digital
Mar 10, 2020
Michael Heusner

Marketers must prepare for declining smart phone usage

Omnicom’s new media leadership leans into clean rooms and agency collaboration
Media
Nov 12, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom’s new media leadership leans into clean ...

Omnicom beats Havas to land British Airways global media account
Media
Nov 9, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Omnicom beats Havas to land British Airways global ...

Just Published

Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth as it plots global expansion
Marketing
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth ...

Nelson Allen takes on role leading B2C growth and regional marketing as Singapore telco seeks to expand its footprint.

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, Carousell to starting up an ecommerce aggregator
News
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, ...

In the first in a new series exploring Asia-Pacific's startups that could disrupt the advertising and marketing industries, we meet the cofounder of Rainforest, a new type of brand owner that has been born from the global ecommerce boom.

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts
Advertising
18 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

There appeared to be two schools of thought surrounding the campaign: Controversy around the blurring of nipples in the Instagram version of the ad as well as the use of bare breasts as 'titillation'.

Pepperstone depicts what goes on in a day trader's head
Advertising
19 hours ago
Ad Nut

Pepperstone depicts what goes on in a day trader's head

In a campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ, the Australian-based brokerage humanises the everyday dilemmas that play out in day traders' heads, but doesn't help them solve them.