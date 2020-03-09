virgin

What IWD's #EachforEqual mission means in 2020
Mar 9, 2020
Lisa Thomas

Surely every women's network, club, Facebook group and Twitter list should be rendered redundant by now, writes Virgin's global chief brand officer.

Virgin hires ex-Barclays marketer Hilton for global role
Jan 29, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Claire Hilton left the bank in October after 16 years.

No more giveaways: Virgin now wants people to earn their points
Oct 29, 2018
Ad Nut

After a supposed mistake by an intern cost it a billion frequent-flier points, Virgin Australia is now making loyalty members perform if they want bonus rewards.

Companies that fail to value marketing 'dysfunctional': Former Virgin Atlantic boss
Jan 8, 2015
David Blecken

The path from marketing director to CEO is not well-trodden in Asia. In an interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong, Steve Ridgway, the former boss of Virgin Atlantic, explained why he believes companies would benefit from more marketing-oriented thinking at the top.

London-based digital agency John Brown acquires HK counterpart Kleio
Dec 7, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - London-based print and digital media agency John Brown has acquired Hong Kong home-grown digital agency Kleio; its first acquisition in Asia to support its expansion in the region.

Virgin Australia unveils new brand identity to rival Qantas
May 4, 2011
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY - Sir Richard Branson's Virgin airline group has today unveiled a new name and brand identity for the carrier in Australia.

