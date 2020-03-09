virgin
What IWD's #EachforEqual mission means in 2020
Surely every women's network, club, Facebook group and Twitter list should be rendered redundant by now, writes Virgin's global chief brand officer.
Virgin hires ex-Barclays marketer Hilton for global role
Claire Hilton left the bank in October after 16 years.
No more giveaways: Virgin now wants people to earn their points
After a supposed mistake by an intern cost it a billion frequent-flier points, Virgin Australia is now making loyalty members perform if they want bonus rewards.
Companies that fail to value marketing 'dysfunctional': Former Virgin Atlantic boss
The path from marketing director to CEO is not well-trodden in Asia. In an interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong, Steve Ridgway, the former boss of Virgin Atlantic, explained why he believes companies would benefit from more marketing-oriented thinking at the top.
London-based digital agency John Brown acquires HK counterpart Kleio
HONG KONG - London-based print and digital media agency John Brown has acquired Hong Kong home-grown digital agency Kleio; its first acquisition in Asia to support its expansion in the region.
Virgin Australia unveils new brand identity to rival Qantas
SYDNEY - Sir Richard Branson's Virgin airline group has today unveiled a new name and brand identity for the carrier in Australia.
